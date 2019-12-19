Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong start to dairy export season

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Dairy led the rise in goods exports in November 2019 as milk powder exports reached $1.1 billion, Stats NZ said today.

This is the highest value of milk powder exports for a November month since dairy exports peaked in 2013.

The value of dairy exports (milk powder, butter, and cheese) increased $348 million in November 2019. Dairy was the main contributor to total goods exports reaching $5.2 billion, up $371 million from the same month last year.

Milk powder exports had the largest increase within the dairy category, up $252 million from the same month last year.

“Typically, exports of milk powder go over $1.0 billion in December months, the peak of the dairy export season,” international statistics manager Darren Allan said.

“Since the start of the 2019/20 season we’ve seen higher quantities and prices for milk powder exports compared with the previous season. The high this month was mainly driven by price, but quantities were also up.”


Most milk powder exports were to China, up $260 million from November 2018, to reach $711 million this month.

Butter exports to China also rose $44 million to reach $70 million in the November 2019 month.

This rise in dairy exports to China contributed to a record monthly high of $1.9 billion worth of total goods exports to China in the November 2019 month.

“While monthly exports to China were up 36 percent in November, exports to eight of New Zealand’s top 10 markets fell, including key export markets of Australia, USA, Japan, and South Korea.”

Other significant contributors to the goods exports rise included beef and lamb, up $52 million and $31 million, respectively.

These rises were partly offset by a fall in untreated logs, down $58 million. This is the fifth consecutive month untreated logs export values have fallen compared with the same time last year, largely due to falls in demand from China.

Green kiwifruit also fell $21 million as the 2019 kiwifruit season comes to an end.

Imports

Monthly goods imports rose $119 million from the same month last year to reach $6.0 billion in November 2019.

Trade deficit for November

The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $753 million.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 