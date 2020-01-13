Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update NZ

Monday, 13 January 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6634 (mid-rate) this morning.

Currency markets will start the week with a cautious tone after reports overnight of a further rocket attack on an Air base north of Baghdad in Iraq. There are reports of 4 Iraqi soldiers being wounded but no reports so far of any US casualties. Also over the weekend the US threatened to seize the Central Bank account of Iraq if Iraq kicked their military out of the country. This is the first time the US have used the Banking system as a weapon of sorts and could lead to more business being done in Euro's rather than US Dollars. Iraq holds about USD 3.0 Billion in their US account.

Friday night saw the release of the monthly US jobs report which showed 145k jobs added versus expectations of 160k. The unemployment rate remained the same at 3.5%, however wage growth was slower at just +0.1% m/m below the +0.3% m/m forecast. This will create a dilemma for the US Federal Reserve who are wanting to see inflation move back up above their 2.0% target level.

In the UK some Bank of England Board members have been talking about the prospect of an interest rate cut to help offset any uncertainty caused by the looming Brexit decision which should take effect on January 31st. The UK will then have until the end of the year to agree a trade deal with the EU, which is a tight time frame given they have taken over 3.5 years to agree Brexit itself.

This week on the data front the main points will be China's trade data due Tuesday followed by US Consumer Price inflation Tuesday night and then US retail Sales on Thursday night.

Global equity markets closed mostly lower on Friday, - Dow -0.46%, S&P 500 -0.29%, FTSE -0.14%, DAX -0.09%, CAC -0.09%, Nikkei +0.47%, Shanghai -0.08%.

Gold closed out the week at $1,560.10 an ounce while WTI Crude Oil had it's worst week since July, closing at $59.04 a barrel after tensions appeared to be easing in the Middle East.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 