Plus4 extends its Dunedin presence



Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Dunedin adviser Tom West has joined the group. He has 10 years’ experience in the financial services sector.

Tom attended Otago Boys High School and then completed a Bachelor of Education at the University of Otago. Following graduation, he spent seven years in Seoul teaching English as a second language. On returning to New Zealand, he began working as an insurance adviser with a Life and Health Brokerage before establishing his own company, Tom West Risk Advisers, six years ago.

A Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), Tom provides person and business financial risk solutions incorporating the use of life insurance, income and mortgage protection, disability, trauma and health insurance, and advice to businesses on key person and group insurance plans. He also provides advice for his self-employed clients about how best to structure their ACC cover so that it compliments and works alongside their insurances.

Tom works with a diverse range of clients including professional firms, independent clients, farmers and small to medium business owners. He has joined Plus4 Insurance Solutions to provide his clients with the collective benefits of belonging to a national insurance adviser and broking group.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, “Tom is an experienced and highly regarded financial services professional who has established a successful practice in Dunedin. Given that Plus4 is a cooperative, the only specialist insurance and financial broking firm who is a member of the NZ Cooperatives Association, we are very selective about whom we ask to join our group. Our members need to not only have the necessary experience and expertise but also share our values. We are pleased to welcome Tom to Plus4.”

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has 50 advisers working from 17 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium-sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.

