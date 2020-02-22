Accommodation Prices in Auckland Likely Rise to in 2021

Whenever demand outstrips supply prices rise. Auckland Hotel prices in 2021 will be no exception, with two major events, The Americas Cup & APEC likely to cause strong enough demand to spike prices in all of the city’s most sought after locations.

This may be somewhat mitigated with an increase in the supply of Hotel rooms available with several new hotels scheduled to open in Auckland in 2020 including The Park Hyatt this March. The QT Hotel Viaduct Basin, SkyCity’s Horizon Hotel, The Mercure Hotel Queen Street, The Britomart Hotel, and a new Travelodge in Wynyard Quarter.

Each event will come with it’s own challenges. APAC is expected to increase visitors by 20,000 people in 2021 with 10,000 of those visitors here during ‘Leaders Week’. This will be made up of a mix of politicians, diplomats, security, support staff and media. As you can imagine 10,000 people over the space of a week will put huge pressure on Auckland’s premium accommodation options, with demand likely to spill over to other types of accommodation including high end rental houses, serviced apartments and luxury lodges with helicopter distance.

The Americas Cup will drive demand well before the actual event kicks off. Teams arriving in 2020 to get time sailing on the harbour before the Challenger series starts in January of 2020. With Americas Cup itself not sailed until March the hotel industry should be booming for the whole of the 2020-2021 summer period. With many guests likely to stay on after the Cup and visit the rest of New Zealand as well. The best accommodation options during the Americas Cup will be in and around the Viaduct Basin.





