A Glance At NZ Trade With China After The Coronavirus Outbreak – 10 March Update

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Daily trade data for the last four weeks and a day gives an updated glance at New Zealand exports to China since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

CSV files include exports and imports to and from China, including key exports of meat, seafood, dairy, and forestry products.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to export only, subject to revision.

These are not official statistics, but an effort to provide the latest available trade data at a time of heightened interest in trade with China.

The data compares the four weeks and a day up to 29 February 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to exports, if they had followed typical patterns in the past four weeks.

On 2 March, a comparison was released for the period 27 January 2020 to 23 February 2020 against previous years.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this experimental data.

See Provisional indications – effects of coronavirus outbreak on New Zealand trade with China.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
 

