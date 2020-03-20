Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Acts To Provide More Certainty For Customers

Friday, 20 March 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced changes in home loans, term deposits, and contactless transaction fees to provide its personal and business customers more certainty.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer Paul Carter, says, “BNZ’s focus is very clear – we’re doing everything we can to support our customers when they need it the most.

“During these unpresented times, we are offering home loan customers our lowest advertised rates ever,” says Carter.

The changes in BNZ Classic home loans are:

  • 1 year – 3.09% (-40bps)
  • 18 months – 3.05% (-34bps)
  • 2 years – 3.35 (-20bps)

“3.05% is the lowest advertised home loan rate ever from BNZ and being able to lock it in for 18 months means more certainty on this low rate for longer, which we know customers want at this time,” says Carter.

These changes follow the 75bps cut to the floating rates BNZ announced on Monday, and cuts to the three, four, and five-year rates last week (11 March). The new rates are effective 23 March.

BNZ is also acting to support its savers who are facing falling deposit rates.

“As the cash rate and home loan rates fall, one thing that’s not often mentioned is the impact on savers facing lower incomes from falling deposit rates. We know this particularly affects retirees and people on fixed incomes, so we’ve acted decisively to help support them with a strong lift in our 18-month term deposit rate,” says Carter.

Effective 23 March, the 18-month special term deposit rate will be 2.65%, up 25bps.

Following the wide range of increased support for businesses announced earlier this week, BNZ will also be waiving all contactless debit transaction fees for SMEs for the next three months.

“From today we will waive contactless debit transaction fees for the next three months to provide additional help and support for our SME customers.

“This is in addition to our existing business package, which also includes reduced overdraft rates, up to 100% asset finance funding at reduced rates, extensions of Trade Credit, Principal repayment holidays, and options for Interest only.

“In uncertain times, we want to offer our customers as much certainty as possible, and we’re working hard to provide New Zealanders with the help they need,” says Carter.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 