ANZIIF Cancels Australian And New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 12:44 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

Due to the unforeseeable impact of the ongoing COVID-19 virus, the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Australian and New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

‘We are extremely disappointed to cancel our awards nights in Australia and New Zealand,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

‘Our awards night provides the opportunity for our industry to come together and celebrate success. Every year, the industry puts incredible effort and attention into their awards submissions. Right now, their focus is on providing support and assistance to communities in need during this difficult period, which is we have made the socially responsible decision to cancel both events.’

‘We will continue to engage with industry to ensure their professional learning and development needs are supported through ANZIIF’s online education capability which includes video webinars’

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have begun their submissions, our sponsors, partners and past event attendees who have stuck by us’

‘We understand it is important to celebrate the success and achievements of the industry and we will be working hard during this time to hold events when it is safe to do. Our thoughts and well wishes are with everyone during this time’

If you have been affected by an event cancellation, please get in touch with our Customer Service team:

· Phone: +61 (3) 9613 7200

· New Zealand (free-call): 0800 103 675

· Email: customerservice@anziif.com

ANZIIF continues to take direction and advice from global and federal health officials. Follow the links below to keep up-to-date with the latest news and information:

· World Health Organisation (WHO)

· Australian Department of Health

