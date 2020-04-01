'The Mandalorian' Was Number One Digital Original In All European Launch Markets On March 24

Parrot Analytics, the leader in content demand data and analytics, has tracked demand for the series The Mandalorian in the seven European markets where the new Disney+ streaming service launched on March 24 and found that it was the number one digital original series in all seven markets.

In Germany, The Mandalorian was 43.21x more in demand than the average TV series. Not only was the Star Wars-themed show the number one digital original in the market, but it was also the number one most in-demand series overall on March 24.

In the UK, the series was 34.95x more in demand than the average TV series. In addition to being the number one digital original, it was also the number five overall most in-demand series.

In Italy, The Mandalorian was 32.33x more in-demand than the average TV series. In addition to being the number one most in-demand digital original, the series was also the second most in-demand overall series in the market.

In Spain, the series was 31.96x more in-demand than the average TV series. As the number one digital original, The Mandalorian even beat out one of the country’s most in-demand series, La Casa de Papel. It was also the third most in-demand series overall.

In Switzerland, The Mandalorian was 25.1x more in-demand than the average TV series. It was both the number one digital original and the number one series overall.

In Ireland, the series was 24.45x more in demand than the average TV series. It was also the number five most in-demand series overall.

In Austria, The Mandalorian was 18.03x more in-demand than the average TV series. It was also the number two most in-demand overall series in the market.

On March 24, six of the seven European launch markets were in the top ten global markets for The Mandalorian by per capita demand. The number one market is still the US, but Germany and the United Kingdom became the number two and three top markets when Disney+ launched.

Demand for 'The Mandalorian' on March 24, 2020

Rank Market Percentage of US Demand per capita 1 United States 100.0% 2 Germany 77.8% 3 United Kingdom 62.9% 4 France 61.8% 5 Italy 58.2% 6 Spain 57.5% 7 Canada 53.9% 8 Australia 46.9% 9 Switzerland 45.2% 10 Ireland 44.0%

