Subway® New Zealand Donates 17 Tonnes Of Fresh Food To Support Kiwis In Need

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Subway

Subway New Zealand restaurants have donated more than 17 tonnes of fresh produce, including tomatoes, lettuce, capsicums and carrots, to KiwiHarvest and other local food charities in a bid to help sustain some of the community’s most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis.

Subway New Zealand Country Director, Chris Churchmichael, said restaurants as far as Wellington all the way to Auckland have rallied together with extraordinary pace and determination to ensure that fresh produce, which won’t be used by restaurants during the lock down, is delivered to the mouths of those who need it most.

“Kiwis are currently facing an unprecedented time – everyone is feeling the brunt of this crisis and the Subway family is not immune to the devastating impacts,” said Mr Churchmichael.

“Our corporate teams, supplier partners, franchise owners and Sandwich Artists - who are all members of their local communities, know it’s our responsibility to do our bit to help others in any capacity we can.

“That’s why I am immensely proud of our Subway Family who have stopped at nothing to ensure that we help support Kiwis in need with any fresh produce that we can’t use during the closure period being given to KiwiHarvest and a several other local food charity partners.

“From our family to yours – we just want to say thank you. Kiwis have always supported us, now it’s our time to support you, in any way we can. We’re proud to be assisting the critical work that KiwiHarvest is undertaking, there’s never been a more important time for food relief.”

Subway New Zealand national charity and the country’s largest food relief organisation, KiwiHarvest, has thanked the brand for their contribution at a time when food insecurity was at its highest.

“We have a long and trusted history with Subway who work as a close partner with us to deliver on our mission of rescuing food and nourishing communities,” said KiwiHarvest CEO, Gavin Findlay.

“The donation of such a large volume of food to KiwiHarvest and our local charity recipients means we can continue to connect food to New Zealanders who are struggling during this crisis.”

Subway’s most recent contribution to KiwiHarvest follows a string of other initiatives by the leading restaurant brand, most recently this includes Subway’s World Sandwich Day, which raised 115,000 meals for food-insecure families.

Mr Churchmichael assured New Zealanders that Subway restaurants would be back, ready to serve guests as soon as it was safe.

“While our restaurants may be temporarily closed, our spirits remain high and we look forward to reopening as soon as it’s safe to serve up Subway favourites. We’ll be back soon, New Zealand,” he said.

For more information about Subway New Zealand, please visit Subway.co.nz.

