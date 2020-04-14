Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Real Test Comes In The Second Half

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: AsiaPacific Infrastructure

The global spread of Coronavirus is expected to have a major impact on economic growth, while the ability of some companies to withstand the effects of the virus will largely depend on its duration, Moody’s has said

Dinah Lewis Boucher – The Urban Developer

Some sectors are expected to show greater resilience, but sectors reliant on trade and global travel are the most exposed, according to the global report based on data collected as of mid-March.

“Companies’ ability to weather coronavirus impact will be tested further if effects spill into the second half,” Moody’s vice president and report co-author Benjamin Nelson said.

Nelson says property developers in China are considered as “moderately exposed” in the analysis, “compared to low exposure for real estate and REITs globally”, Nelson said.

While food retail and packaging should generally benefit from ongoing stable demand, Nelson says it may still be exposed to supply chain disruptions.

“The telecoms and technology services sectors should also prove resilient, especially if they reduce the level of physical contact and people spend more time at home and working remotely.”

Services companies may benefit, and sectors, such as waste management and healthcare services, will benefit from continued demand for essential services.

HIGH EXPOSURE
Apparel
Automotive manufacturers
Automotive suppliers
Consumer Durables
Gaming
Lodging, leisure and tourism
Passenger Airlines
Retail (non-food)
Global shipping
MODERATE EXPOSURE
Beverages
Chemicals
Manufacturing
Media
Metals and mining
Oil and gas/ Oilfield services
Property Developers (China)
Protein and agriculture
Services Companies
Steel producers
Technology hardware
LOW EXPOSURE
Construction/ materials
Defense
Equipment and transportation
Rental
Packaging
Pharmaceuticals
Real Estate, REITS
Food/ food retail
Telecoms
Waste management

The classification of some sectors may vary by region. Assessments are based on a bottom-up analysis of individual issuers’ COVID-19 exposure, with qualitative considerations for the sectors believed to be most exposed to the outbreaks in highly affected regions: Moody’s Investors Service

Corporate liquidity could face pressure if bond markets remain challenging.

“The lack of issuance in recent weeks, combined with an expected sharp weakening in profits, will strain the liquidity of companies in some sectors,” Nelson said.

“Highly-rated companies should be able to withstand a temporary shut-down of the bond markets and maintain alternative sources of funding. Lower-rated companies with weaker liquidity and near-term bond refinancing requirements will be at risk.

Perhaps’ not surprisingly, passenger airlines, the hotel and accommodation sector, and shipping is viewed as highly exposed.

“Given such sectors are generally reliant on trade and the free movement of people, which are both being curtailed to varying degrees around the world.”

Gaming and non-food retail in certain regions are also considered highly exposed, along with car manufacturers due to reliance on international supply chains, many of which are being disrupted.

“We expect this to have a knock-on effect on automotive suppliers in many countries,” Nelson said.

Earlier this month, Moody’s revised down GDP growth forecasts for the advanced G20 economies to 1 per cent in 2020, from 1.7 per cent in 2019, and for emerging G20 economies to 3.8 per cent in 2020, from 4.2 per cent in 2019.

“Our baseline scenario assumes a normalisation of economic activity in the second half of the year,” Nelson said.

“We caution that as events unfold very rapidly on a daily basis, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around our forecasts and our assessment will evolve over time with new developments.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AsiaPacific Infrastructure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 