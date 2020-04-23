Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Businesses Preparing To Return To Work? Check Chemical Stocks And Processing Equipment

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

As businesses across New Zealand prepare to return to work, Fire and Emergency is asking they check any chemical stocks and processing equipment are in good working order.

Fire and Emergency National Manager Risk Reduction, Roxanne Hilliard says it’s important to include these checks in any preparations to return to business as usual to prevent any hazardous substance accidents.

"As many businesses had to shut down abruptly as we entered COVID-19 Alert Level 4, there could be some risks as they begin to return to operations next week.

"For example, there could be accidents from leaks or issues from containers or processing equipment that have been sitting dormant, or people forgetting what chemical goes in which container after a month away."

"Make sure there are no leaks in your chemical stocks and that connections on pipes and equipment for handling chemicals are in good working order."

"Double check that you are mixing the right chemicals and that you are putting the right chemical in the right containers when transferring chemicals."

"If you do have an accident with any hazardous substances and cannot manage it safely, call 111 and ask for Fire."

WorkSafe has guidance available that helps businesses work through a plan about how to start up safely, which you can find on its website.

Note: Fire and Emergency is the lead agency for hazardous substance emergencies and has a responsibility and legislative function to provide risk reduction advice.

