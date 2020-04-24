Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Releases Detailed Guidance For Real Estate Activity That Can Occur During L3

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:10 pm
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today delighted to share with its members and the public, detailed guidance around real estate activity than can occur during Alert Level 3.

This guidance has received Ministerial sign-off and REINZ has been working closely with the REA, Ministers, WorkSafe, MBIE, Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Justice to develop these guidelines to ensure we have consistency across the real estate profession.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ: “The guidance we have issued today provides the industry with the much-needed clarity it was seeking around how the real estate profession can operate during Alert Level 3. We are delighted to have this level of detail as it will allow for significant planning over the long weekend.

“Important aspects of private viewings that we have had clarified include:

  • That two private viewings can be held each day for properties for sale or rental properties
  • That two people from an extended bubble can attend a private viewing
  • Photography/videography can be taken of new listings if it cannot occur remotely
  • The private viewing must be contactless. To enable this, the agent/property manager is to open any doors/ cupboards before the viewing
  • Attendees must wait in their vehicles until the agent/property manager advises they can enter the property, to ensure that there is no contact between attendees.

“We have also had a number of important health and safety aspects clarified that will ensure we are protecting both customers and real estate professionals for as long as Level 3 lasts. It’s important that real estate professionals and members of the public work closely to ensure that the guidelines for health and safety are followed and managed effectively to help eradicate COVID-19,” continues Norwell.

“The guidelines and information sheets we have provided the profession are the culmination of weeks of hard work. I would like to take a moment to thank everybody across the profession for their support and feedback whilst developing these guidelines,” she concludes.

To make things easy, we have broken the guides down into Residential Sales, C&I/Business Broking Sales, Rural/Lifestyle Sales, Commercial Leasing and Residential Property Management. The guidelines can be downloaded from the REINZ blog: www.blog.reinz.co.nz

