Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PGF Investments Will Support Recovery And Resilience, Says Business Central

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 9:38 am
Press Release: Business Central

This morning’s announcement from the Provincial Growth Fund will bring much needed jobs and resilience to the regions, says Business Central.

"The $15.5 million commitment from the PGF to invest in water facilities development in the Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa will lead to increased productivity, sustainable water usage, and improved water resilience in two regions that have already been hit by drought-conditions this year," says John Milford, Business Central Chief Executive.

"We’ve got to be very conscience of the way we use and manage water, the funds towards community storage facilities in the Wairarapa, Tukituki, and Heretaunga Plains will help enable secure the supply of water for future community and economic use.

"We also welcome the $4.3m in support for the development of the 14ha Hineuru cherry orchard. The project has all come together for the Hineuru Iwi; the land is underdeveloped, cherries are an export good in high demand, and it means they can employ 25 fulltime workers.

"The Iwi’s employment structure is designed to ensure staff can work through the whole business. Employers are always looking for people who have experience at every level of an organisation, so by doing this the Iwi are ensuring their staff have a diverse experience in the organisation.

"Supporting local initiatives and putting the infrastructure in the right places is going to be critical as the country begins to rebuild post-COVID lockdown.

"We also need to continue to invest in projects that improve regional sustainability and achieve our obligations as responsible protectors of our environment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 