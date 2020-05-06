Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southland company leading the way for tracking COVID-19

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: Great South


With tracing and testing capacity essential to the eradication of COVID-19, one Southland company is leading the way with their innovative traceability application.

Inspired by an obvious need to be able to track where people had been during lockdown, Invercargill company Digital Stock has developed, implemented, and now made available a touchless login system.

Even better still, they have made the system, known as ‘CHECKIN-19’, freely available so that all businesses can benefit from its use.

Digital Stock Chief Executive Jim Dowling said the application, which provided businesses with an effective and efficient way of capturing essential information, had already recorded 800 organisational checkpoints with over a thousand ‘no touch’ check-ins/outs occurring each day.

“There’s no question that the outbreak of COVID-19 has challenged traditional workplace health and safety systems. We’ are excited that this application gives businesses confidence in their ability to track and trace essential information and keep their staff and customers safe,” he said.

One of those businesses is Great South, who has implemented ‘CHECKIN-19’ as a way of ensuring the tracking and safety of its staff who are required to carry out work on-site at the Awarua Satellite Ground Station and at its office on Spey Street.

Great South GM for Strategic Projects, Stephen Canny, said Digital stock’s application aligns with the approach being recommended by the World Health Organisation for strengthening contact tracing and managing priority populations.

“The ease of this application and the accuracy it provides, gives us an increased level of confidence in our operations and provides us with tools and information to keep our staff, and any contractors we may be interacting with, safe at any alert level,” he said.

Mr Canny said Great South was proud to be able to support a local business who had used a challenging and unsettling time to produce something of significant value for businesses across New Zealand.

“The innovative approach of Digital Stock, and the many others in the region who are supporting Southland’s economic re-start, is something we can all be proud of. With this initiative and innovative type of thinking the region is going to be well-placed to respond stronger than ever when the alert levels are lifted,”

Given the ease-of-use and significance of the application, along with the Government’s requirement to be able to trace people’s movement to track COVID-19, Great South has been advocating for the platform to be distributed through major application stores.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 