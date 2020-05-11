Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mindful Money Seminar - The Budget - Does It Deliver A Better Future?

Monday, 11 May 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Mindful Money

 

boxx

Mindful Money will hold an online seminar at 4pm on Thursday 14 May. This will provide an early analysis of whether the Budget will put us on track towards a just and sustainable economy.

There have been widespread calls from business, civil society, academics, iwi and across society for the forthcoming budget to shape the recovery programme to also address future challenges, such as reducing emissions, regenerating the natural environment and raising well-being. This seminar will be an early opportunity to assess the degree to which the Budget meets these challenges.

The seminar will be moderated by Barry Coates, Founder and CEO of Mindful Money. Panellists are:

  • Abbie Reynolds, member of Westpac Sustainability Advisory Panel and former Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council
  • David Hall, founding Director of MŌHIO research institute and senior researcher at AUT’s Policy Observatory
  • Bridget Coates, Chair of Koi Tū: the Centre for Informed Futures, member of Fonterra Sustainability Panel, and former Director RBNZ and NZ Superannuation Fund.

This will be a short sharp seminar, with opportunities for viewers to ask questions and make comments. They can join on zoom by registering on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/seminar-series-budget-day-does-the-budget-deliver-on-the-challenge-of-building-back-better-for-the-tickets-104694839082 or on Facebook Live @MindfulMoneyMovementNZ.

Background

Mindful Money has launched a series of online seminars ‘Investing ethically in the COVID crisis’ These events will be held at 4pm each Thursday until 18 June. Information is available at https://mindfulmoney.nz/news/entry/online-seminar-series/

The seminars are short, sharp discussions with a featured guest or a panel. These have so far included ethical KiwiSaver providers, including CareSaver, Simplicity, Booster and, Amanah Ethical. The video and short summary of the seminar are available on Mindful Money’s website https://mindfulmoney.nz/news/category/blogs/. These seminars have provided a forum for members of the public to understand the different approaches to ethical investment and the strong record of high returns. Mindful Money research that shows outperformance by ethical KiwiSaver funds in the first quarter of this year.

Forthcoming seminars include responsible investment pioneer and adviser, Rodger Spiller on 21 May; a panel of leaders from Kiwi Wealth, Mercer and AMP on 28 May; financial expert, Mary Holm on 4 June; CEO of Responsible Investment Association of Australasia, Simon O’Connor on 11 June; and international sustainability experts Sir Jonathan Porritt and Kate Raworth 18 June (tbc).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mindful Money on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 