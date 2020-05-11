Mindful Money Seminar - The Budget - Does It Deliver A Better Future?

box x

Mindful Money will hold an online seminar at 4pm on Thursday 14 May. This will provide an early analysis of whether the Budget will put us on track towards a just and sustainable economy.

There have been widespread calls from business, civil society, academics, iwi and across society for the forthcoming budget to shape the recovery programme to also address future challenges, such as reducing emissions, regenerating the natural environment and raising well-being. This seminar will be an early opportunity to assess the degree to which the Budget meets these challenges.

The seminar will be moderated by Barry Coates, Founder and CEO of Mindful Money. Panellists are:

Abbie Reynolds, member of Westpac Sustainability Advisory Panel and former Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council

David Hall, founding Director of MŌHIO research institute and senior researcher at AUT’s Policy Observatory

Bridget Coates, Chair of Koi Tū: the Centre for Informed Futures, member of Fonterra Sustainability Panel, and former Director RBNZ and NZ Superannuation Fund.

This will be a short sharp seminar, with opportunities for viewers to ask questions and make comments. They can join on zoom by registering on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/seminar-series-budget-day-does-the-budget-deliver-on-the-challenge-of-building-back-better-for-the-tickets-104694839082 or on Facebook Live @MindfulMoneyMovementNZ.

Background

Mindful Money has launched a series of online seminars ‘Investing ethically in the COVID crisis’ These events will be held at 4pm each Thursday until 18 June. Information is available at https://mindfulmoney.nz/news/entry/online-seminar-series/

The seminars are short, sharp discussions with a featured guest or a panel. These have so far included ethical KiwiSaver providers, including CareSaver, Simplicity, Booster and, Amanah Ethical. The video and short summary of the seminar are available on Mindful Money’s website https://mindfulmoney.nz/news/category/blogs/. These seminars have provided a forum for members of the public to understand the different approaches to ethical investment and the strong record of high returns. Mindful Money research that shows outperformance by ethical KiwiSaver funds in the first quarter of this year.

Forthcoming seminars include responsible investment pioneer and adviser, Rodger Spiller on 21 May; a panel of leaders from Kiwi Wealth, Mercer and AMP on 28 May; financial expert, Mary Holm on 4 June; CEO of Responsible Investment Association of Australasia, Simon O’Connor on 11 June; and international sustainability experts Sir Jonathan Porritt and Kate Raworth 18 June (tbc).

© Scoop Media

