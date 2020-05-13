Goody Releases Contact Tracing Tool For All Businesses

Goody Limited, an emerging player in the trans-Tasman loyalty marketing sector, has today released a free contact tracing tool for all businesses, so they can more easily comply with Level 3 and forthcoming Level 2 requirements for customer and supplier interaction at workplaces.

“We’ve been thinking very hard about how we can help New Zealand businesses during this difficult time. That’s why we have developed a tool for all businesses to use, enabling them to more easily comply with best Covid-19 contact tracing practices,” said Gorran Marusich, CEO of Goody.

“Goody will provide businesses with a downloadable poster they can display in their window. When a customer or other stakeholder arrives on site, they can scan a QR code from the poster or visit a url using their mobile phone and completing a short form. Once the form is completed they get a big green tick which they show to the business for access. For customers with no mobile phone, the business can do this process for their customer via a web page, www.goodyhq.com/guest , and also via their point of sale systems and a browser window,” said Mr Marusich.

“The obvious benefit for business is that it is zero touch safe, and provides businesses an electronic record which meets the requirements of the NZ Government, and all done via a safe and secure website. Those businesses who have a current commercial relationship with Goody will have it bundled with existing loyalty services, and new businesses can subscribe for this essential compliance tool for a low cost of $20 per month including GST.”

“Never has there been a more important time for businesses to have direct contact with their customers to keep them informed and up to date with what's happening. At Goody we're committed to helping local NZ businesses by providing them the software tools to navigate and then power through these highly challenging times.”

To download the Goody App, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play and search for “Goody”. Visit www.goodyhq.com to engage with Goody’s suite of tools.



ABOUT GOODY

Goody was founded in 2014 by Gorran Marusich, and joined early in the business by Shane Bradley, the well known NZ based internet entrepreneur behind successful ventures like Neighbourly, pets.co.nz, Grabone and finda.co.nz.

Goody was formed to help merchants build loyalty and reward their customers with a suite of tools to communicate, receive feedback and analyse repeat customer information. It provides merchants with the ability to more easily win new business and ensure its customers return more often. It also, through its Goody App, enables consumers to be rewarded both instantly and at leisure for their loyalty to a business.

Goody’s growth journey is supported by well known NZ based technology and venture capital investors like Alliance Equities (the Bhatnagar Family), K1W1 (The Tindall Family) and the Edgar Family. It also has a significant investment from SL Holdings Ltd, the investors behind the Smart Trade B2B loyalty scheme.

