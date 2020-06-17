Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SkyCity Funding Plan And Equity Raising

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

SkyCity Entertainment Group has today launched an equity raising as part of a comprehensive funding plan to strengthen its balance sheet in response to uncertainty around the impacts of COVID-19.

SkyCity closed its operations in late March 2020 and reopened its New Zealand properties (excluding Wharf Casino) on 14 May 2020, with the Adelaide Casino anticipated to reopen in late June 2020.

Whilst trading since reopening has been encouraging, SkyCity has been severely impacted by the closures and continues to closely monitor the potential impacts of the virus on its operations, financial position and outlook. Uncertainty remains regarding the future economic environment and ongoing closure of international borders.

SkyCity is aiming to raise a total of $230 million through a $180 million share placement to institutional investors and a $50 million share purchase plan targeting retail shareholders, reflecting the composition of SkyCity’s share register as at 16 June 2020.

In structuring the offer, priority has been given to ensure existing shareholders get their pro rata share. Shares will be issued under the institutional placement at $2.50 per share (which represents a circa 6% discount to yesterday’s closing price). The share purchase plan, that opens on 22 June 2020, will be priced at the lower of $2.50 or a 2.5% discount to the average market price during the week before the offer closes on 3 July 2020.

SkyCity has also secured new debt facilities of $160 million and an extension of existing bank facilities of $170 million. Covenant waivers/relief have also been secured from existing lenders through to June 2021.

Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens says these measures are in addition to other company-wide savings being made in SkyCity’s operating and capital expenditure to ensure the business succeeds as a smaller, domestic business in the medium term.

“This includes downsizing our waged workforce to ensure our business is best prepared to operate in the new environment. Fortunately the majority of affected employees have requested voluntary redundancy and the restructure is expected to be finalised this week.

“These have been incredibly difficult decisions to make, but we continue to be one of the largest private sector employers in New Zealand, providing thousands of jobs for a diverse range of people.

“For now, our focus is on ensuring we continue to manage our business safely and effectively through this challenging period to emerge in a strong position to capitalise on the great assets we have and the opportunities that lie ahead,” says Stephens.

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 