Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Name Behind Some Of New Zealand’s Best-known Pastures And Forage Crops Is Changing This Spring

Sunday, 21 June 2020, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Barenburg

Thirty-three years after it first teamed up with a family-owned seed business in the Netherlands, Barenbrug Agriseeds will be known as Barenbrug, effective 1 July

Managing director Michael Hales says the Royal Barenbrug Group has been part of the NZ company since it was founded, providing unique access to plant genetics, science and knowledge.

“This collaboration has been a key part of our success in the NZ pastoral industry – we would not be where we are today without it.”

While the name on the distinctive yellow seed bags will be different as of this season, Michael says farmers can be reassured everything else remains unchanged: “Our people, products and strategy remain the same.”

So too is the company’s long commitment to providing NZ pastoral producers the best seed they can grow and all the advice they need.

“The Royal Barenbrug Group has always given us the scope here in NZ to tailor the business to the needs of NZ farmers. As a result, we’ve been able to develop many innovative and successful varieties which are widely used throughout the country. We also to export these varieties to several countries, including through our subsidiary in Chile.”

Managing director Michael Hales, left, and marketing manager Graham Kerr, getting ready for the new branding from 1 July

Founded in 1904 by Joseph Barenbrug, the Group is now a fourth generation family business with 22 research programmes across six continents, and operating companies in 18 countries.

John Thijssen, global head of the Royal Barenbrug Group, says this long history of stability is no coincidence.

“We are proudly family-owned, and like their predecessors, the current owners Bastiaan and Frank Barenbrug have always been focussed on further growing the company and investing for the future generations. Rather than try and satisfy short term interests, like publicly listed companies, which think quarter to quarter, we think generation to generation.”

Likewise the Group’s truly global footprint sets it apart, both in terms of seed production and research, he says.

“Having a physical presence in six continents means we have our own people and our own knowledge and technologies developed in these different regions. It also allows us to use each other’s capabilities.

Global head of the Royal Barenbrug Group, John Thijssen, worked on a Waikato dairy farm in his younger years, and ‘fell in love’ with NZ and its unique grass based dairy systems

“From a research perspective, for example, being able to share the insights gained from our work in in all these different continents within our global research group allows us to excel as a company.”

Critically, as pastoral farming faces pressing new environmental demands, this scale gives the Group more opportunity to pursue emerging technologies in plant breeding, such as genomics and phenotyping, he says.

“These new technologies will allow us to identify plants that are more efficient users of nitrogen, more efficient users of water, and more tolerant to disease, and to do this much faster than we have traditionally been able to.

“This work is high tech, high cost, and high risk. Because we are a global group, we can afford to invest in these rather expensive techniques to allow our breeders to make big leaps forward in finding ways to address the challenges staring grassland farming in the face.”

New Zealand itself has much to offer the Group in this regard, not least in its pastoral knowledge base, which was a key factor in the Barenbrug family’s decision to become involved in the industry here more than 30 years ago.

“We look at NZ, the country, the farmers, and the institutes, as global champions of grazing grassland management. There’s a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that we can both take from and contribute to, to further develop and grow our understanding of productive and sustainable pasture and pasture management.”

John Thijssen says Christchurch-based start-up Farmote is a perfect example of NZ’s ability to innovate in this area.

The Farmote system combines satellite-based hyperspectral technology with in-field sensors to provide farmers real time accurate insight into the amount of feed available in every paddock every day.

“We are so intrigued by this development that we have taken an equity position in that company. We see global potential there. In parallel with developing new plant genetics, we feel it’s also very important to find ways to help farmers get the best out their pastures and their grazing management.”

He may be the head of a global business turning over in excess of $NZ425 million a year, with more than 750 employees, but John Thijssen has a close and personal interest in NZ, and the NZ Barenbrug business is part of his regional responsibility.

In 1988, he did an internship on a Waikato dairy farm, and ‘fell in love’ with the country and its unique grass-based farm systems.

“I’ve always stayed in touch with what’s happening there, and I have been back many, many times.”

Barenbrug is based on a 224 ha breeding and research station in Canterbury, and has a total staff of 60 throughout NZ. Its advanced pasture and forage cultivars include several industry firsts, such as Trojan, Rohan, Shogun, Tabu+ and the new Maxsyn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barenburg on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Quake: No Tsunami Threat After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck 700km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. More>>

DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 