Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For 2020 Sustainable Business Awards

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

A special award for resilience during Covid-19 features among new categories this year.

The Sustainable Business Awards are New Zealand’s longest-running and pre-eminent sustainability awards. Now in their 18th year, they recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Entry to the awards is free. It is open to all organisations and individuals in New Zealand.

Rachel Brown ONZM is CEO of the Sustainable Business Network. She says: “If we learnt anything through Covid, it’s how good our team of 5 million are at looking after each other and how much our behaviours impact on the planet – remember the cleaner air, streets and waterways.

“The need to act on social and environmental issues is more pressing than ever. The business case is clear, but now we need great examples of the solutions and stories of success to inspire others. That’s where these Awards come in. New Zealand needs to know who is actively making a positive difference so we can collectively support these great businesses over the coming years.”

The Sustainable Business Awards provide the chance to compete in 12 categories of sustainable business, including new categories for resilience, climate action and technology:

· Sustainability Superstar

· Communicating for Impact

· Climate Action Leader

· Climate Action Innovator

· Social Impactor

· Outstanding Collaboration

· Going Circular

· Tech for Good

· Good Food

· Restoring Nature

· Change Maker

· Resilience in Crisis

The Supreme Award will be awarded to a business for outstanding performance in all aspects of sustainability. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Wellington ethical fashion company Little Yellow Bird.

Rachel says: “This year we are delighted to partner with Meridian Energy to encourage entries from across the country. For the first time, our Awards night will be broadcast live, to show off the best of Aotearoa’s sustainable businesses to a truly national audience. It will be free, accessible to everyone and low carbon.”

Claire Shaw is Meridian’s General Manager Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. She says: “Meridian’s renewable energy plays a key role in New Zealand’s goal of net zero carbon by 2050. The Sustainable Business Network supports Kiwi businesses working hard to create a sustainable future and we’re proud to be part of that mission. This year we join the Sustainable Busines Awards to recognise and celebrate sustainable business in Aotearoa.”

Entries close on 28 July 2020.

Sponsors of the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards include Meridian (Awards Partner), Department of Conservation, Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency, EECA, Toitū Envirocare, New World, Auckland Council, Kind&Co, and MAS.

To find out more or to enter the Sustainable Business Awards go to www.sustainable.org.nz/awards.

If you are planning to enter, don’t miss the recording of our webinar on how to write a great awards entry with Rod Oram, business journalist and head judge.

About the Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) provides advice and support to help business succeed through becoming more sustainable. It is the largest and longest-standing organisation of businesses dedicated to sustainability in New Zealand. The SBN actively helps our network of progressive companies to connect, be inspired and act.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Business Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 