It’s About NZ’s Port Of The Future

Auckland Business Chamber says it is encouraged by a new, independent and comprehensive report that identifies two fresh and unconventional options to build the port of the future, a national asset, made in the best interests of New Zealand.

“Rather than dredging up the same old “business as usual” thinking and selective analysis to fit a predetermined conclusion to locate the port anywhere but Auckland, the forward thinking Sapere report looks at sunrise options with a 60-year horizon, not 30-year sunset locations like Northport, Tauranga and Auckland’s waterfront,” says Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “Both the Manukau Harbour and manmade Firth of Thames island with interconnecting distribution and transport hubs, and capability to expand and grow to cope with larger ships and container volumes, are options that must be explored further.”

Mr Barnett said we have to have vision and the courage to invest in and build world class port infrastructure as an asset of national importance that is future proof, provides certainty to investors and business, and supports our economic wellbeing for generations to come.

“We now have the opportunity to identify what our trading needs are and commit to a modern port facility that uses the best technology and construction methodology available, is properly funded, designed to support sustainable growth and meets social, cultural and environmental obligations to stakeholders,” he said

