Beam's 'Operation Booster' Secures Over 45 Partners To Drive Foot Traffic To Local Businesses

Operation Booster, Beam’s platform to assist local shops, restaurants and cafes across Auckland has grown to more than 45 local businesses across Auckland. The expansion of this program ensures that every day thousands of Beam riders have access to discounts and benefits from a variety of Auckland small businesses.

Beam has configured its mobile application to create a large number of virtual parking locations across the city, located outside establishments that sign up to the initiative. All parking spots will be created following the guidelines for parking established by Auckland Council.

Beam’s research across cities in APAC indicates that riders parking near retail outlets increases the natural footfall and revenue for those businesses. By ensuring many more riders start and end their trips outside retail locations, Beam will be directly stimulating economic activity at the local community level.

To amplify the positive impact of the new system, Beam will also promote, free of charge, the establishments in their app, showing details and promotions on the scooter map. The system will also use GPS-triggered messaging that allows the retailers themselves to create promotional messages that will appear in the app for any rider ending a trip nearby.

Beam’s research shows that 40% of regular Beam riders in Auckland already used Beams to visit shops and restaurants before Lockdown, so Beam is estimating that the initiative will drive an additional 100,000 customer visits to Auckland businesses over the next 6 months.

“We are part of this community - through both good and challenging times - and we want to do all we can to ensure that businesses impacted by COVID-19 could get a real boost as conditions move back to normal. By guiding riders to locations in order to support local business we are fostering that sense of togetherness and mutual support across the community,” said Frederick Conquer.

“During lockdown we had a fantastic response to our free scooter offer for restaurants that supported their delivery needs. Following the lifting of lockdown our focus turns to connecting customers with businesses.”

Beam’s operations team in the city recently began approaching local businesses to discuss the initiative, and over 45 establishments have already signed up. One of the first partners to sign up to Operation Booster is popular bubble tea store Chatime.

"There's no denying that this pandemic has taken its toll on the hospitality sector. But as we move forward, clever initiatives like this offer us a glimmer of hope, a welcome and timely opportunity to get back on our feet quickly with free exposure to thousands of people across the city,” said George Shuang of Chatime.

Businesses looking to join “Operation Booster” can sign up at ridebeam.com/operation-booster

