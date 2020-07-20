Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

Monday, 20 July 2020, 9:30 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure)

"Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs and thousands more with significant reductions to their incomes," said Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary.

"They’ve been reviewing their business for years and the pandemic has accelerated their progress on an ‘agile’ system that means workers lose out, communities lose jobs, and customers get a worse experience shopping there."

"The Warehouse held an extensive consultation process after sustained pressure from union delegates and then went ahead and did everything they’d already decided after listening well and engaging with workers, who brought ideas to the table and generally felt the discussions were meaningful."

"The restructure includes sweeping reductions of hours across the country that are left to individual store managers to find and cut, as well as hundreds of job losses and the closure of physical stores."

One worker, who wished to remain anonymous due to the company’s restrictive media policy, said they and their colleagues were questioning the rationale behind the decision.

"This isn’t about Covid. This isn’t about efficiency, or what’s good for staff, or even what’s best for the customer experience," they said.

"We all knew what was going to happen with Covid hit because we could feel it already in our stores - the Warehouse has changed over the last few years, and unfortunately not for the better."

"They want those big, empty, Walmart-style actual warehouses where you don’t talk to anyone and the product magically appears on the shelves: doesn’t matter how, just get it out, doesn’t matter if people need help finding stuff or getting information, just move more units."

"I can tell you from years on the floor that it doesn’t work like that because this isn’t America, and people don’t shop like that in New Zealand, even in a place like the Warehouse that sells bulk and bargain goods."

"I’m already doing two peoples’ jobs and lots of colleagues are near breaking point. There aren’t enough of us on the floor to deal with customers and upper management are demanding more and more even when we’re up double on last year at my store."

"The biggest thing is that most Warehouse workers I know live fortnight to fortnight, so even if you don’t lose your job, losing even a couple of hours from your roster can be huge for your family."

"It’s a dangerous path - customers are getting more and more frustrated and abusive this year, and I’m worried that this is going to get worse, especially if we’re dealing with future waves of the pandemic and are understaffed and unprepared."

"I think there’s been so much emphasis on what ‘the business’ overall needs that the company has forgotten they’re members of their communities, and ‘bricks and mortar’ shops that employ people."

"The only ones who benefit from this restructure are the executives at the top who already take home obscene salaries."

"Don’t buy the idea that they have to do this, or it’s the result of Covid alone, or a savvy business decision - they just want more money, and we’re the ones paying for it."

Dennis Maga said FIRST Union delegates would continue to engage with Warehouse executives and challenge the business model as it is implemented around the country. He said workers had welcomed the cooperation between the company and the union during the consultation process but warned further challenges lay ahead.

"This can’t be the standard we accept as a country from big businesses during Covid or our recovery and resilience as a nation is in jeopardy," said Mr Maga.

"Businesses have to share the burden of a financial downturn, and they have to accept that some stores won’t do as well as others after a nationwide lockdown, especially when they own 92 of them and measure their success as a single entity."

"Their survival as a company is not at stake and even the four affected Warehouse stores are making money and trading."

"Smart businesses know that retaining workers is crucial when you’re going into a period of uncertainty, and they look to cut overheads elsewhere."

"The others cut staff and close stores."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 