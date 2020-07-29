Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Neighbourly founder launches management hub Orchestra

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: Orchestra

The Kiwi tech start-up veteran instrumental to the success of Neighbourly and GrabOne, Casey Eden, has come together with leading private equity marketplace, Snowball Effect, to launch Orchestra - a centralised company and stakeholder management platform.

Uniquely positioned as the intersection between private companies, their investors and business advisors, Orchestra’s all-in-one platform provides a completely new way for companies of all sizes to manage a range of compliance tasks. It also offers a user-friendly hub for investors to view and interact with their private investments.

Features include a fully compliant share registry digitally integrated with the NZ Companies Office, as well as services for company compliance, document storage, stakeholder engagement and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP). Orchestra can also integrate with secondary markets, allowing investors to partake in secondary trading events.

In New Zealand alone there are over 630,000 companies, all of whom are legally required to meet certain compliance tasks, including having a share registry. Orchestra provides the ultimate tool to meet these obligations whilst building stronger connections with private investors.

Co-founder and managing director, Casey Eden, says, “There are thousands of Kiwi business owners that aren’t aware of, or know how to manage company compliance requirements and investor correspondence efficiently. We know from experience that investors who are more engaged with their portfolios and receive regular communications usually invest more. Companies that act on this are better placed to take full advantage of the benefits that come with private investment.”

Investors can also use the platform to manage their private company portfolios, track share transactions, as well as easily access and engage with important correspondence or documents from companies on the platform.

As a foundation investor, Shane Bradley believes Orchestra solves the problems that thousands of companies and investors come up against every year.

“Casey and I have worked together for many years and he was instrumental in GrabOne’s and Neighbourly’s success. I know him well, trust him explicitly and it was always my intention to back him in his next venture. As a regular investor into private companies in New Zealand, I’ve experienced first-hand the challenges that come alongside the absence of a comprehensive platform like this. Personally, I’m really excited to be able to use Orchestra to manage my own investment companies.”

In addition to companies and investors, business advisors such as accountants and lawyers are able to use Orchestra to manage their clients’ equity and Companies Office obligations, via the platform’s built-in compliance checks and simplified workflows.

Snowball Effect co-founder and CEO, Simeon Burnett says, “Just like Snowball Effect, Orchestra has been developed to help simplify the world of investing for Kiwi investors and companies alike. We’re looking forward to working together with Casey and the team to continue to introduce New Zealand and other countries to more modern, simple ways of investing.”

With an international market in mind, Orchestra plans to begin expanding within the APAC region by early 2021, and has begun discussions with investors about a future capital raise to support this.

Eden concludes, “We believe that investing in private companies is incredibly beneficial for New Zealand, especially during a time like this. More importantly, we want to give investors the confidence to get involved with our economy in a new, innovative way. We’ve got big plans for Orchestra, so watch this space.”

To learn more, please see the introduction video: https://www.orchestra.co.nz/orchestra-intro.html

About Orchestra:
Orchestra is a centralised company and stakeholder management platform. Fully integrated with the New Zealand Companies Office, it provides an all-in-one hub to manage share registries, company compliance, stakeholder engagement and Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOP). Founded by tech start-up entrepreneur, Casey Eden, and New Zealand’s leading private equity investment marketplace, Snowball Effect, Orchestra’s services are tailored for companies of any size, its investors, and business advisors such as lawyers and accountants.

For more information, please visit www.orchestra.co.nz.


About Snowball Effect:
Snowball Effect is New Zealand’s leading private equity marketplace. Snowball Effect helps high-growth Kiwi companies raise capital from private investors, family offices and the public. The company has facilitated over $75 million in investment for over 45 companies. Snowball Effect also provides related services including preparation of investment materials, shareholder communication, share registry management and sourcing of company directors.

For more information, please visit www.snowballeffect.co.nz.

