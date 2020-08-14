Westpac NZ Committed To Helping Customers Through COVID-19

Westpac NZ is working hard to continue providing a range of banking services and financial support to New Zealanders as the country responds to the second wave of COVID-19.

Westpac NZ chief executive David McLean said customers had shown patience and understanding as the bank operates its branch network under COVID-19 restrictions.

“Kiwis have found other convenient ways to do their banking in recent months, including online and over the phone, and have responded well to the changes this week. We urge customers to continue using these channels where possible.

“We will have 13 branches open in Auckland next week for people who need to do their banking in person, with appropriate measures in place to ensure our staff and customers are safe.

“In the last few months we have increased our Contact Centre capacity and we ask customers in Auckland to only visit a branch if it is essential.

“In the rest of New Zealand, branches will open for their normal hours but with restricted entry and social distancing in place.”

Customers who are unwell should not visit a Westpac branch. A full list of branch opening hours can be found on our website.

Mr McLean says Westpac will continue supporting customers who are facing financial uncertainty.

“We’ve arranged home loan or personal loan repayment relief for more than 22,000 customers, and provided businesses with more than $3.7b in new lending and another $3.4b in deferred and restructured lending to help get them through,” Mr McLean says. “We have also proactively called more than 110,000 customers to check on their financial needs and wellbeing.

“We continue to offer these support measures and others, so if you’re worried about your finances, please visit our website or contact us on 0800 606 606 (+64 9 375 9907 for overseas) and we can talk you through your options.

“We know this week’s news has been disheartening for many. But Kiwis have shown amazing resilience and teamwork to stamp out COVID-19 once, and together we’ll do it again.”

