Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloudian Signs Up New A/NZ Partners And Aims To Double Base This Year

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

BEarena, Qirx, Cu2 and New Zealand’s CodeBlue Among Latest Partners Offering Cloudian’s Private and Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, August 26, 2020 – Cloudian today announced it has signed up new partners as it continues its expansion in Australia and New Zealand, following its official launch in the region last month.

ASI Solutions-owned BEarena, Canberra-based Qirx, AI and robotic process automation company CU2 Global, and New Zealand specialist service provider and Fuji Xerox subsidiary CodeBlue are among Cloudian’s latest partners. The companies cited an increase in demand for highly scalable, cost-effective, S3-compatible storage as key reasons for teaming up with the object storage specialist.

Over the last two years, Cloudian has become the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, providing solutions that can be deployed both on-premises and as part of a hybrid cloud model. Cloudian aims to build on this momentum in A/NZ, including doubling its local partner base this year.

“The dramatic increase in unstructured data in Australia has left enterprises begging for a new approach to manage it, secure it, and store it,” said Darren Ashley, Solutions Specialist, ASI Solutions. “We see Cloudian as an integral part of the new era of storage and hybrid IT in Australia, and we look forward to driving greater value for our customers together.”

“Our decision to partner with Cloudian centred around its unique multitenancy features, robust QoS and simplicity to scale,” said Chris Thorpe, Development Manager, CodeBlue. “As New Zealand’s STaaS industry continues to expand, the combination of our local support and insights, with Cloudian’s proven and S3-compatible solution, will be a compelling combination for our customers.”

Preferred partners gain access to automatic discounts and promotions and can also access additional resources, references, and training, as well as register deals via Cloudian’s partner solutions program.

Emphasis on Cybersecurity and Data Sovereignty

Cloudian in part owes its recent momentum in the region to the increased emphasis on cybersecurity and data sovereignty. The company’s solutions enable organisations to maintain ownership, control and access to large data sets in a public cloud-like environment. In addition, Cloudian features S3 Object Lock technology that enables users to create an immutable backup copy of critical data, a vital tool as ransomware and other threats increase.

“Public cloud companies are among the biggest targets for cybercriminals and have been the subject of many of the most significant data breaches,” said James Wright, Regional A/NZ Director Cloudian.

“Worse still, many governments and enterprises falsely believe they have critical data securely backed up – the truth of the matter usually dawns far too late. Our technology provides the same scale and flexibility of public clouds within customers’ and partners’ own data centers, enabling them to maintain control and security of their data. We will work with our partners to ensure the balance between the user experience and security in hybrid environments is met for enterprise and government organisations.”

Additional Quotes

Jonathan Odria, Managing Director, Exclusive Networks:

“The new face of cybersecurity is not just about where data is stored and who has access, but the type of technology being used to store and manage it. Cloudian’s solutions have an important role to play and we look forward to working with the vendor and our partner base to drive mutual growth.”

John Walters, Group CEO, NEXTGEN:

“Cloudian’s consistent global growth, market-leading technology and unique ability to manage and store increasingly large data set requirements spell incredible opportunities for our partners across Australia and New Zealand as the ‘new norm’ takes hold across the enterprise IT market.”

###

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data centre. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cloudian on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 