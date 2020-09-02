Ronhill Announced As Official Major Product Sponsor Of Harcourts Cooper & Co Beach Series

Running apparel brand Ronhill has been named as a major product sponsor of the 2020/21 Harcourts Cooper & CO Beach Series.

The Beach Series is an all-ages, Beach Run & Walk, Coastal Run, Stand-Up Paddle and Ocean Swim series which consists of 18 events which are held on Tuesday evenings at Takapuna Beach.

The Running events consist of four options which include the 2.5km Junior Run (12 years and under), the 5km Beach Walk, The 5km Beach Run, and the 10km Road Fun Run.



The Ocean Swim event consists of five options which include the 250m Junior Swim (12 years and under), the 500m Ocean Swim, the 1000m Ocean Swim, the 1500m Ocean Swim, and the 2000 Ocean Swim.

The Stand-Up Paddle event consists of three distances which include the 1km, the 3km, and the Elite 4km.

Beach Series also run FREE Ocean Swim and Coastal Run Skills Clinics on Saturday and Sunday mornings to help participants get involved in their discipline of choice, and/or learn new skills and improve their technique.

Jason Herriman, Owner of Beach Series, says “Bringing Ronhill onboard as a major product sponsor was a no-brainer for us. Ronhill’s running products not only align strongly with the Beach Series events, their strong, customer focussed values also align very strongly. We’re extremely excited to have them onboard.”

Strategic Partner for Ronhill, Grant Difford, says “I’ve been a participant in the Beach Series events and have been involved in other areas over the last few years, and so feel extremely privileged for Ronhill to be involved as a major product sponsor for Beach Series 2020/21.”

The 2020/21 Harcourts Cooper & Co Beach Series starts on Tuesday the 3rd of November at Takapuna Beach.

Visit the Beach Series website here for more details:

https://beachseries.co.nz/

