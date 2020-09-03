Nutanix Appoints Steve Coad As Head Of Enterprise Division

Coad to Lead New Division for Nutanix Australia as the Company Targets the Region’s Most Prominent Enterprises

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the appointment of Steve Coad as head of its newly created Enterprise division for Australia.

Steve Coad

Coad will be based in Melbourne and takes on the responsibility of expanding the Nutanix footprint among Australia’s top performing companies. He will report to Managing Director Lee Thompson and lead a team targeting large enterprises in the region.

Coad brings 35 years’ business and technology experience to the role, joining Nutanix from Cohesity where he served as A/NZ Managing Director. His prior experience also includes management roles at HPE-owned Aruba, Cisco, VMware and EMC.

“I’ve been really impressed by the leadership and vision of Nutanix, at a global level and locally by Lee Thompson,” said Coad.

“If enterprises here were concerned about digital disruption before, the pandemic has increased that tenfold. Crises tend to bring out new innovators and a willingness to challenge the status quo, a major concern for established enterprises in Australia. I believe Nutanix is in an ideal position to provide the right platform to enable a new rationale and ‘disrupt from within’ mindset, while solving the hybrid cloud equation, for those companies.”

The position follows a new segmentation of the Nutanix A/NZ business, as it aims to capitalise on the expanding hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market, expected to grow almost fourfold to around AU$37 billion by 2025. In addition to Enterprise, Nutanix will target Federal Government, commercial and territory sectors. The company aims to gain further market share from companies still wedded to outdated three-tier infrastructure environments.

“HCI is not just another way to store and manage data – it’s a business enabler at a time when enterprises and whole industries are playing innovation catch-up in a new world,” said Thompson.

“Steve brings a wealth of enterprise experience to this role and comes to us at a pivotal time for the company. We will create new value in terms of flexibility, cost and data control for customers and partners and drive the business to its next level in Australia.”

Nutanix launched in A/NZ just over seven years ago. In its quarter ending 30 April, the Australian business grew 28% year-over-year.

© Scoop Media

