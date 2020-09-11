Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Good Stuff Puts $250,000 Behind Nine Brilliant Ideas To Benefit New Zealand Communities

Friday, 11 September 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has awarded nine grants totalling $250,000 to New Zealanders with great ideas to do good in our communities.

TSB Good Stuff provides kickstarter funds of up to $30,000 to New Zealanders with a great idea that will solve problems and create benefits for our country.

“TSB was overwhelmed with thousands of applications pitching fantastic ideas to help New Zealand get back on its feet,” says CEO Donna Cooper.

“It was really encouraging to see New Zealanders positive focus when our country is in the middle of a challenging time because of COVID-19.

“Choosing our winners was a hard task, with Kiwis putting forward so many amazing concepts which we’d be proud to support as a Bank that exists to use our profit for purpose to generate community good.

“Our TSB Good Stuff grant recipients are going to make a real difference across many different parts of our communities with their work.”

A number of the TSB Good Stuff grants will help successful applicants to develop innovative apps. These include helping to keep boaties safe on the water, improving child and adolescent health and wellbeing, helping people with disabilities to easily find accessibility information and actively supporting and educating people caring for loved ones suffering mental distress.

The grants will also give New Zealand kids in lower decile areas access to STEM learning kits with online tutorials and fund an in-school education programme to teach coding.

As well as this, the grants will enable the launch of community cooking workshops to promote healthy eating and reduce obesity in Māori and Pasifika families, and the development of a new predator trap to support the Government’s Predator Free 2050 vision.

Cantabrian Dean Brown has also been voted People’s Choice winner by New Zealand and will now make his app Triage-Plus a reality, to help emergency services manage mass casualty incidents more effectively.

“These projects will support a range of key health initiatives, educate our tamariki in growth industries, protect our environment, and generate jobs and income right throughout New Zealand,” says Ms Cooper.

“TSB is incredibly proud to enable these New Zealanders to bring their ideas to life for the benefit of our communities.”

You can learn more about all the TSB Good Stuff winners at tsbgoodstuff.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TSB Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 