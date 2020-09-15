Empowering Wellbeing Champions Across NZ With Free Tools To Launch A Workplace Wellbeing Programme

realgood wellbeing aims to make workplace wellbeing accessible for all through a wellbeing programme framework launched ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Workplace wellbeing programmes help create happy, healthy, more productive workforces. But for many businesses, the cost, time and effort needed to implement them is unattainable. Kiwi company realgood wellbeing is on a mission to empower businesses of all sizes with the tools to setup effective and measurable wellbeing programmes that can grow and evolve as they do. With services ranging from a free step-by-step guide and set of strategy, design, survey and content templates to consultancy packages.

realgood wellbeing founders Katy Thomas and Jaimee Brooking, who have a shared background in advertising - an industry known for high stress rates and burnout - recognised a growing need to create safer, more inclusive workspaces by encouraging conversations to destigmatise mental health at work.

realgood wellbeing founders Katy Thomas and Jaimee Brooking

As a precursor to realgood wellbeing, both Thomas and Brooking independently established successful wellbeing programmes within their respective companies, based on the World Health Organisation healthy workplace framework and New Zealand Mental Health Foundation Five Ways to Wellbeing framework. Now through realgood wellbeing, they’re providing the same tools to business leaders, people and culture professionals or anyone who is a champion of wellbeing in the workplace, nationwide.

“We’re living in a time of heightened stress and instability. A workplace wellbeing programme is a way of showing your people that you genuinely care and will continue to care for their wellbeing,” says Thomas. “ It also highlights how crucial it is for us to be proactive in supporting both our own wellbeing and the wellbeing of the people around us.”

realgood wellbeing is live now. If you believe your business or workplace could benefit from a dedicated wellbeing programme, visit www.realgoodwellbeing.co.nz

