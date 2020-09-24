Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Named A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Seventh Straight Year

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Boomi again recognised for its Integration Platform-as-a-Service

 Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). Once again, Boomi has been recognised for its completeness of vision and ability to execute, improving on its position on the completeness of vision axis compared to last year.

According to Gartner, “organisations recognise that traditional integration approaches and on-premises integration technologies cannot fully support the complexity and pervasiveness of integration, or the agility and time to value, required to overcome the digital era’s challenges.”

Today’s businesses are creating increasing amounts of data. Businesses cannot reach their full potential or actualise their digital transformation goals if they can’t quickly, easily, and securely discover, manage, and orchestrate this data. In the current uncertain business climate, organizations need to be able to make their data actionable across the business—to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and ultimately accelerate business outcomes.

“Some say 70 per cent of transformation projects are doomed, and others say only eight per cent succeed. These reports always show a clear disconnect between the digital dream and the enterprise reality,” said Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand at Boomi.

“One major reason these projects fail is the quality of the business’ data and the enterprise’s ability – or lack thereof – to integrate data between business units and across applications. Before even considering the new digital technologies that underpin many transformation strategies, business leaders must address the incomplete, incorrect or obsolete records that may exist within their organisations.”

Boomi’s low-code, unified platform helps organisations adapt and overcome the fundamental challenges of today’s business market by helping to instantly connect systems, apps, people and processes through a low-code user interface.

Over the past seven years, Boomi has evolved its Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform. Key feature additions include the option of data catalog and preparation, powered by next generation AI capabilities of Unifi Software, which Boomi acquired in December 2019, to anticipate ever-evolving market trends and exceed expectations for its more than 12,000 customers.

“Boomi is thrilled to be once again recognised by Gartner,” said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure that we deliver the best iPaaS solution to our customers to help them stay ahead of market trends and strategic initiatives, and we believe that the placement in the leadership quadrant for the seventh consecutive year further validates that.”

To learn more about the iPaaS market and why Boomi is positioned as a Leader, please download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 