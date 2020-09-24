Boomi Named A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Seventh Straight Year

Boomi again recognised for its Integration Platform-as-a-Service

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). Once again, Boomi has been recognised for its completeness of vision and ability to execute, improving on its position on the completeness of vision axis compared to last year.

According to Gartner, “organisations recognise that traditional integration approaches and on-premises integration technologies cannot fully support the complexity and pervasiveness of integration, or the agility and time to value, required to overcome the digital era’s challenges.”

Today’s businesses are creating increasing amounts of data. Businesses cannot reach their full potential or actualise their digital transformation goals if they can’t quickly, easily, and securely discover, manage, and orchestrate this data. In the current uncertain business climate, organizations need to be able to make their data actionable across the business—to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and ultimately accelerate business outcomes.

“Some say 70 per cent of transformation projects are doomed, and others say only eight per cent succeed. These reports always show a clear disconnect between the digital dream and the enterprise reality,” said Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand at Boomi.

“One major reason these projects fail is the quality of the business’ data and the enterprise’s ability – or lack thereof – to integrate data between business units and across applications. Before even considering the new digital technologies that underpin many transformation strategies, business leaders must address the incomplete, incorrect or obsolete records that may exist within their organisations.”

Boomi’s low-code, unified platform helps organisations adapt and overcome the fundamental challenges of today’s business market by helping to instantly connect systems, apps, people and processes through a low-code user interface.

Over the past seven years, Boomi has evolved its Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform. Key feature additions include the option of data catalog and preparation, powered by next generation AI capabilities of Unifi Software, which Boomi acquired in December 2019, to anticipate ever-evolving market trends and exceed expectations for its more than 12,000 customers.

“Boomi is thrilled to be once again recognised by Gartner,” said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure that we deliver the best iPaaS solution to our customers to help them stay ahead of market trends and strategic initiatives, and we believe that the placement in the leadership quadrant for the seventh consecutive year further validates that.”

To learn more about the iPaaS market and why Boomi is positioned as a Leader, please download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.”

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

