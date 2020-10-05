Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bret Glazer Publishes New Blog Entry Discussing Current Market Conditions

Monday, 5 October 2020, 1:04 pm
Press Release: westauckland.co.nz

Star agents Bret and Donna bring a combined total of six decades of sales experience. A recent post in Bret’s Blog describes several factors affecting the Auckland real estate market.

Auckland NZ: Bret Glazer is pleased to announce the publication of his latest post to Bret's Blog. The article describes the conditions in the real estate market and explains why conditions are looking strong to benefit sellers in the marketplace during the next twelve months. According to the top salesperson, this makes a good time to place a suitably priced house on the market.

The blog article focuses on three main areas. The first is to point out that Auckland's threat level has been reduced to level 2, with the rest of the country considered to be at level 1. The article presents a detailed analysis of the growth in the number of sales this year over last year during the same period. Because of this increase in sales, the market is now in a period of smaller inventory. In addition, interest rates are more favorable.

Further details are available at https://www.bretanddonna.co.nz/

The lack of inventory has put pressure on the price of the more desirable properties, meaning the momentum is definitely with sellers, and the prices continue in an upward trend. These facts may help homeowners decide that this is an excellent time to list their property for sale with the dynamic Duo. Browsing the listings pictured on the website may pique interest in the available properties before major price increases occur.

Bret Glazer & Donna Churton bill themselves as Bret & Donna - The Dynamic Duo; Bret & Donna hold the utmost belief that the key to great sales success is people skills, market knowledge, and negotiation prowess and with this they deliver a personal, tailored approach to each home. Their pragmatic focus is perfectly balanced by attention to detail and an empathetic nature – they have an intuitive sense of what is required to get it right. They are focused on making each of their clients, buyers, and sellers, feel like they are number one in the market. The pair brings a great deal of enthusiasm and high energy to their partnership. They each previously had successful corporate sales careers and have each demonstrated their focused and robust work ethic.

About The Dynamic Duo Bret Glazer & Donna Churton:

Bret & Donna come from corporate sales careers to form a strong and active sales team in the real estate industry. They continue to build their presence in the Auckland real estate market.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from westauckland.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 