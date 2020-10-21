Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vineyard development block on the market

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Vineyard development block and substantial irrigation dam placed on the market for sale.

A 100-hectare block of vineyard development land in New Zealand’s premier grape growing region – sustained by a fully consented 250,000 cubic metre dammed reservoir with enough water to irrigate vines for up to two years – has been placed on the market for sale.

The north facing block in the Awatere Valley region of Marlborough is surrounded by some of the country’s leading wine companies - including such brands as Ballochdale, Awatere Valley, Black Birch, Tupari Wines, Koura Bay, Stanley Estates, Eradus, Vavasour Wines, and Yealands Estate.

The land and dammed reservoir at 496 Haldons Road consists of some 60 hectares of flat topography suitable for sustaining the planting of long flat vines, with the remaining approximately 40 hectares of rolling and undulating land suitable for planting of smaller length vines. The land had previously been used for livestock grazing.

The property is traversed by a network of well-formed gravel roads, with the main building on the property being a former aircraft hangar from a long-gone grassed airfield strip.

The 181.2 hectares of land and dammed reservoir at 496 Haldons Road are now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Marlborough, with the tender process closing on November 4. Salesperson Mike Poff said the property’s most obvious asset was its consented and functioning dam and reservoir.

Mr Poff said that to build a dam of such scale now, would cost in the region of $4.5 million. The dam and reservoir are consented to draw up to 300,000 cubic metres of water annually from the nearby Starborough Creek.

“There are limited landholdings of this scope and topography suitable for vineyard conversion in Awatere Valley, and certainly very few with the asset of their own substantial water supply and major infrastructure asset of this size,” he said.

“Certainty of water supply is an underlying consideration for any potential viticulture operation – and with its consent in place, the dam and reservoir facility at Haldons Road certainly delivers that critical assurance of on-going storage and irrigation.”

Mr Poff said the flat to gently rolling block was located some 235 – 295-metres above sea level, and recorded an annual average rainfall of between 700 – 750mms – with the greenfield undeveloped layout and flat to gently sloping contour making the establishment of vines relatively easy.

“With distinct growing locations dispersed across various quarters of the 100-hectare block, plantings are forecast to offer varied fruit characteristics – allowing for a variance in several wine styles and tastes to be produced from one location, whether that be on one single supply contract, or to multiple wineries seeking specific palate profiles to their grapes,” he said.

A viticulture analysis report on the future growing opportunities of the Haldons Road property notes the terroir would be amply suitable for growing sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, pinot noir, pinot blanc or Riesling varietals.

Mr Poff said harvesting data from other vineyards in the Awatere Valley surrounding the Haldons Road site indicated that between 14 – 16 tonnes of sauvignon blanc could be picked per hectare – underpinned by the Awatere Valley’s distinct taste profile, with its minerality being compared to the Sancerre wine produced in France’s Loire Valley.

He said the Haldon’s Road block provided an opportunity for either a new entrant into the region’s viticulture sector, or for an existing operator to increase their presence in producing New Zealand’s foremost exported wine style.

Awatere Valley is one of three ‘sub-regions’ – along with Wairau Valley and Southern Valley - within what is the wider Marlborough grape-growing and wine-producing district. The Awatere Valley accounts for some 30 percent of the province’s vine plantings and is renowned for its herbaceous tropical fruit flavours with underlying crisp acidity.

Awatere Valley is on Marlborough’s seaward boundary - running parallel with the east coast of the South Island. The first vines were planted in Awatere Valley by Vavasour Wines in the late 1980s – with land conversion and viticulture expansion reaching a peak in the late 1990s as land supply tightened.

The vineyards of the Awatere Valley sit on a variety of hills and river terraces in a rugged, rolling landscape. Generally in the Awatere Valley, wind-blown loam soil sits atop a base of alluvial gravel. These resulting dry free-draining soils produce what is known as ‘stressed’ vines which grow deep root systems in search of water and nutrients.

Fruit in the valley is generally of a thicker skin to protect from the prevailing sea breezes from the north and east which extend the area’s growing season longer than its regional counterparts.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 