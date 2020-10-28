Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go With Tourism Launches ‘World Of Tourism’ Career Tool

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Go With Tourism

Go with Tourism – a government-funded initiative developed to build New Zealand’s tourism workforce – has today launched World of Tourism, a new web tool which enables the user to easily explore the endless career pathways that are available in tourism and hospitality.

World of Tourism provides accurate information on what job progression in tourism may look like, what skills you need to move on to each step of the career ladder, and at which points transferable skills earned can move you sideways onto a completely new career path.

To understand how a career pathway could look, users of the site simply click onto either an entry-level role to see which jobs follow, or a senior-management role to discover the steps taken to get to that position.

While accessible to all, World of Tourism is mostly targeted towards educators and students.

“Too many people believe outdated myths and stereotypes about tourism and unfortunately this influences the study and career choices of our rangatahi,” says Matt Stenton, Programme Director for Go with Tourism.

“Students need more opportunities to view tourism as a viable career pathway. Until the current secondary school tourism curriculum can be converted into an achievement-standard subject – which is more reflective of the industry’s importance in New Zealand – we need initiatives such as our Education Programme and World of Tourism to offset the skills shortage the industry faces once the borders open.”

Prior to COVID-19, 40,000 new workers were needed in the tourism industry by 2025 to keep up with international visitor demand. This is despite the industry being New Zealand’s biggest export earner prior and one of the largest economic sectors worldwide.

World of Tourism will be a valuable component of Go with Tourism’s Education Programme in New Zealand secondary schools and travelling careers expos to encourage students to consider a career in tourism.

There are currently more than 100 roles featured on World of Tourism, which highlight the wide range of roles available in the industry – from frontline customer service work to the behind-the-scenes management roles such as human resources, marketing and finance. The site will continuously be added to as Go with Tourism receives new information on roles, or when new roles are created.

“We hope to gain the interest and support of every tourism and hospitality business in New Zealand to provide us with the information we need to keep building this tool,” says Stenton. “Any feedback from industry will be warmly welcomed.”

To explore World of Tourism further, please visit gowithtourism.co.nz/world-of-tourism

Video walkthrough: youtube.com/watch?v=Q-NKcdjwJlY

  • Video caption: Go with Tourism has launched World of Tourism to provide Kiwis with accurate information on careers in the tourism industry.
  • More information on World of Tourism will be released at 5.30PM during this afternoon’s episode of The Itinerary, via Go with Tourism social channels.
  • To pull together all the information used on World of Tourism, Go with Tourism worked with many businesses and professionals in the industry, and researched existing career sites.
  • Go with Tourism’s Education Programme was launched in term 3 of the 2020 school year, which involves regional coordinators bringing specially curated lessons to secondary schools
  • Go with Tourism launched in Auckland in April 2019, spearheaded by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED). In August 2019, it was announced that Go with Tourism would receive $5.2m of the government’s International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy across a three-year period to enhance the programme and expand it nationwide.
  • Go with Tourism was originally developed following a nationwide research project led by ATEED and Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) was commissioned in 2018 to discover what New Zealanders, particularly young people, think about working in tourism. The resulting report, Tourism Youth Perceptions, found that there is stigma associated with the industry.
  • Website: gowithtourism.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go With Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 