Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Property Investor Summit: 21st November 2020

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: House Flipping NZ

Tom Faye the founder of 90 Day House Flipping has announced the virtual, NZ Property Investor Summit, the first ever to be live streamed on Facebook within the confines of our homes, cars or at the beach.

Unlike traditional lawyer/ mortgage broker/ accountant presentations this presentation will be set interview style with Tom firstly interviewing a number of investors that he is aware of that have made unusual amounts of money in property over the last 6 to 24 months, (COVID included), typically via non traditional methods, before a more in-depth learning experience hosted by Tom that will take you through what is possible by investing in property today.

Join what is to be a great opportunity to learn in your own environment, ask questions and ideally learn how people are succeeding money in an overheated property market.

Key Topics To Be Discussed:

  • $200,000 equity from a relocatable house on a section valued at $50,000!
  • How a student achieved a $60,000 gain on their first flip during lockdown
  • What alternative property investing strategies are there?
  • How to make money in an over heated market
  • Much more!

To attend just join the free Facebook Group: Property Investor Chat Group NZ 2.0

Or direct any questions you have ahead of the event to Tom Faye

More About The Host

Tom Faye founded House Flipping NZ, a property investment and education business based in Auckland, New Zealand. The business provides solutions to the marketplace such as educating investors on how to find their own properties and then buy, renovate, revalue or develop off market properties; giving sellers the benefit of quick sales cycles without the hassle of expensive and sometimes excessive marketing campaigns.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from House Flipping NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 