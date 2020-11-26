Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Precinct Properties Chief Executive Takes The Reins As Property Council National Chair

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

Chief Executive of Precinct Properties, Scott Pritchard, has today been elected as Property Council New Zealand’s National Chair. Mr Pritchard will lead the organisation’s governing National Board, replacing Goodman New Zealand Chief Executive, John Dakin, who has held the role since 2018.

He has extensive experience across property development and asset management with previous roles at NZX-listed entities such as Goodman Property Trust, Auckland International Airport Limited and Urbus Properties Limited.

Pritchard’s long-standing relationship with Property Council began in 2010 as a National Councillor and most recently three years as Vice President. “I feel very privileged to be taking the reins from John Dakin who’s done an amazing job, particularly through the past year,” he says. “I’m keen to ensure that Property Council continues to have a strong leadership role in the industry, and that our membership values and utilises the strength of the Property Council voice.”

Property Council Chief Executive, Leonie Freeman, welcomes Scott’s appointment and says his strategic leadership skills and industry experience will be of great value to members. “We’re very lucky to have someone so invested in championing property as the foundation of our economy in this role. Having worked alongside Scott for the past two years, I am well acquainted with his dedication to the organisation and drive to bring all stakeholders together to shape cities where communities thrive.”

The National Board acts as Property Council New Zealand’s governing body, guiding the organisation’s strategic direction, in close consultation with members. Made up of industry leaders, influencers and decision makers, National Board members lend their considerable expertise and insight to champion the interests of the commercial property industry.

“It’s an exciting time to be stepping up as Chair with several major regulatory reviews due this year, mixed with the lingering aftermath of COVID-19. The review of New Zealand’s Resource Management Act will be critical to the industry and to some degree, determine how we move forward. I think we’ll see more mixed-use development, at a larger scale as the population in New Zealand grows, and a much greater level of service, hospitality and amenities wrapped around the provision of real estate,” says Pritchard.

