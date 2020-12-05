Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Olympus Grows Respiratory Portfolio With Acquisition Of Veran Medical Technologies, Inc.

Saturday, 5 December 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Olympus Corporation (TSE: 7733) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veran Medical Technologies, Inc. ("VMT")(CEO: Jason Pesterfield), a leading provider of advanced medical devices specializing in interventional pulmonology, for up to USD 340 million. The acquisition will be implemented through Olympus subsidiary Olympus Corporation of the Americas ("OCA"), and will be the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions designed to strengthen Olympus' position as a leading global medical device company.

As part of Olympus' Corporate Strategy, unveiled in November 2019, the company vowed to "focus and scale" its therapeutic solutions division. To accelerate the process and provide greater agility, Olympus made OCA the company's therapeutic division headquarters, recognizing the significant growth opportunities in North America. The company also identified three core medical fields to prioritize - gastroenterological endotherapy devices, urological devices, and respiratory devices. The VMT acquisition is centered on respiratory devices and will position Olympus as a leader in this field.

According to Nacho Abia, global chief operating officer and CEO of OCA, the VMT acquisition will strategically position Olympus and boost development in other areas, "We are very excited about acquiring VMT because its portfolio of devices will complement our product portfolio and further strengthen our position in respiratory medical devices," he said. "The most significant part of this deal is that we will secure immediate access to VMT's unique Electromagnetic Navigation system with proprietary devices to build a stronger future respiratory product portfolio."

Already a leader in bronchoscopy systems, Olympus' endoscope technologies will combine perfectly with VMT's navigation products to develop solutions for improved diagnosis of peripheral lung cancer.

Lung cancer affects the highest number of cancer patients and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally.(*) With increased awareness and more lung cancer screenings done by low-dose CT (computed tomography), the need for definitive diagnosis of lesions in the peripheral regions of the lungs by tissue biopsy is expected to increase. Combined with Olympus' technology, VMT's navigational platform and proprietary devices support this need.

"We are proud to be joining forces with Olympus, a company with a 100-year legacy and a global reputation for quality, leadership and innovation," said Jason Pesterfield, CEO of VMT. "Olympus has a clear strategy to become a global medtech leader, and we're excited to contribute our unique capabilities and become part of this journey."

This acquisition will provide immediate incremental revenue and an experienced sales team within the US market. VMT's advanced and proven navigation technology, together with Olympus' respiratory leadership, strengthens and enhances Olympus' global position. For details, please refer to our corporate disclosure, "Notice regarding acquisition of Veran Medical Technologies, Inc. in the United States." (available at: https://www.olympus-global.com/news/ir/2020/)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 