Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Papakura’s Local Realty Leads Century 21 Awards

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its real estate winners for the fourth quarter of 2020, which saw its high-energy Papakura franchise take out some key awards.

“Franchise owners Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon only opened Century 21 Local Realty in late 2019. The team had an incredible first year in and around Papakura and have now played a starring role in Century 21’s latest awards,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Local Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold), while Local Realty salesperson Kevin Ratnayake won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. He was also a Diamond sales award recipient, as were Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon.

Local Realty sales stars Ishan Sikka, Anjali Amarasinghe, Kanwar Dhillon and Aman Kaushal also featured in fourth quarterly awards. At the same time, Local Realty won Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements).

Also featuring prominently in Century 21’s first quarter awards was Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington Central. Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units and won a Diamond sales award. The Moshi Group’s Jeh Wasti also received a Diamond award.

The Platinum sales award went to Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Gold Awards went to Winson He (Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Auckland); Rod Hull (Century 21 Platinum, Tuakau); Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Eli Gadsby (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty, Papakura).

Silver Awards went to Anjali Amarasinghe and Kanwar Dhillon (Local Realty, Papakura); Dominic Fa'anoi (The Moshi Group, Wellington); Alan Young (Century 21 Sunrise Realty, Meadowlands); Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier, Palmerston North); and Patrick Barry (Century 21 Premier, Turangi).

“Century 21 in Turangi received huge publicity early in the fourth quarter, after Patrick Barry sold a former ‘hydro house’ for 137% more than what the vendor had paid in 2017. In fact, 2020 saw some huge price lifts, particularly among our regions and small towns,” says Ms Mayne.

Bronze Awards went to Barbara Craig (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Rebecca Fraser and Gaile Para (Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); Gary Matthews (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); and Aman Kaushal (Local Realty, Papakura).

Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 was awarded to Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany. At the same time at Edwards Realty, Vicki Southgate won Property Manager of the Quarter, Annette Edwards received the Quality Service Award, and the Recognition Award went to Nidhi Chadha.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Molly Johnson (Premier, Turangi) and Personal/Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Emma Hey of Stevens Realty, Mangakino.

“The fourth quarter saw a General Election and property listings incredibly limited. Nonetheless, Century 21’s salespeople and franchises continued to excel, delivering great outcomes for buyers and sellers alike. 2021 is now off to a flying start,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 