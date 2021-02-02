Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Outward Bound Appoints New Chief Executive, Malindi Maclean - The First Female CE In 60 Years

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Outward Bound

Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand has appointed Malindi Maclean in the role of Chief Executive.

The outdoor education charity’s first female Chief Executive in sixty years, Malindi brings a strategic and commercial focus to the organisation, and a passion for delivering better personal, social and community outcomes for people.

She has extensive leadership experience across a wide range of industries with experience in leading business transformations. Previously she led the development and growth of Coca-Cola Amatil’s hot beverage business, before moving into financial services and managing transformation delivery at IAG Insurance. Most recently, Malindi has been General Manager, Hubbards Food.

“Outward Bound is a national taonga and its purpose has never been more relevant to Aotearoa than it is today. What is special about the kaupapa, is not just the focus on the individual, but also the impact that our students can have within their whanau, workplaces and community.

“Covid has demonstrated more than ever the need for resilience, kindness, and unity. This is an important moment in Outward Bound’s history to ensure we respond nimbly, and continue to support Aotearoa into the future,” she said.

Malindi will be mostly based in Wellington where the national office is located. The Outward Bound school operates in Anakiwa.

“I’m humbled and excited to step into this role for the next stage in Outward Bound’s journey, and to help continue to empower so many New Zealander’s to reach their potential in the years to come.”

