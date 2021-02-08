Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SMEs Welcome Additional Government Support For Employers

Monday, 8 February 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: EMA

The Government’s announcement today of the new Short Term Absences Payment (STAP) will be welcomed by both employers, employees and those self-employed, says the EMA.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the payment of $350, which employers and those self-employed who cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test can apply for, will break down a number of barriers.

"It takes away the ambiguity for employers of what kind of leave it should be; helps them with their costs; and it removes the economic concerns of employers worried about not being at work," he says.

"For our SME business members, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing where working from home is often simply not possible - as well as those who are self-employed - this will be a welcome relief."

He says it is pleasing to see the STAP can be used to cover the cost of a worker’s sick leave for those who are feeling unwell and also those who are not eligible for sick leave or do not have any sick leave left.

The STAP applies from COVID-19 test from tomorrow, February 9, through the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

