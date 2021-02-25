Free Business Programme Makes A Difference To Rotorua Businesses

Rotorua businesses and non-profits have benefited from a free business training programme. The next course will start in March and Rotorua organisations are encouraged to take part.

Melanie Schuler from Woodhouse Architecture completed the INCUBATE programme in November and said it was a great experience.

Melanie Schuler – Incubate Graduate, Photography Credit: Michelle Cutelli Photography

Schuler’s business is an architectural design and consultancy company. Her passion is for healthy and affordable housing, regenerative designs and educating the next generation. Her aim is to design buildings which contribute more to their environment than they take.

“Through the INCUBATE programme I redefined my business’s purpose. I thought it was an excellent programme that taught me essential business strategies and implementation tools. I highly recommend it to all business owners.”

“It got me to focus on re-evaluating my business approach. I especially found the financial management sessions beneficial.”

“The learning was great, but it also allowed me to focus on working on my business strategies and growth. Plus, I got to connect with other like-minded people and business owners.”

“It was a great experience and has definitely benefited my business.”

Toni Adams from Fanny Adams Underwear also completed the INCUBATE programme last year and urges other businesses to do the programme.

“I started my business more than seventeen years ago and got a lot of out this programme.”

“For me, the best part was the education regarding marketing and advertising, which has had a big impact. It completely changed my approach, which gave me more time to focus on growth. It altered how I spent my time, I moved away from operational and focussed more on strategy and planning.”

“I was impressed by the passion that is evident at Firestation. They really do care about the success of every business that walks through that door.”

Firestation provides business coaching and training to help businesses and non-profits connect, launch, grow and scale sustainably and for founders to achieve success while maintaining work-life balance.

Programme director Darren McGarvie says Firestation’s flagship Incubate programme is focussed on execution and helping businesses and non-profits become more resilient.

Darren McGarvie – Incubate Programme Director, Photography Credit: Michelle Cutelli Photography

“There is nothing else like this programme locally with the blend of group training and individual coaching. Over the last five years we have had around 250 organisations complete our programmes. We know they can make a difference.”

The free INCUBATE programme can accept ten businesses to take part. Applications close at the end of February, with the programme starting in March. For more information or to apply go to www.bit.ly/FREE-Biz-Prog

