Vertiv Partners With GRC To Offer Highly Efficient Liquid Cooling Solution For High-Density Data Centres

Vertiv Partners with GRC to Offer Highly Efficient Liquid Cooling Solution for High-Density Data Centres and Edge Applications

The Vertiv™ Liebert® VIC is now available throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Liebert VIC, its first liquid immersion cooling solution for high density-data centres. The solution was developed in partnership with GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centres. Available throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Liebert VIC offers improved cooling efficiencies in dense computing environments that increasingly support data-intensive applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing and automation.

“Vertiv has dramatically increased its commitment to R&D and the innovation of energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure support technologies,” said Stephen Liang, Chief Technology Officer at Vertiv. “The Liebert VIC joins a new generation of reliable thermal, power and IT management products that help data centre and telecom customers to meet their efficiency goals.”

“Whether it’s education, BFSI or the entertainment industry, organisations across Australia and New Zealand are opting for cooling solutions that handle their operational requirements efficiently and sustainably,” said Peter Kondoulis, Associate Product Manager Thermal at Vertiv Australia and New Zealand. “Immersion cooling is a huge leap forward in meeting these customer demands, with environmentally friendly refrigerant-less cooling technology and storage that fits more computing power into a single rack.”

The Liebert VIC is a single-phase immersion cooling solution that can support high-density loads of up to 100 kW per rack, utilising warm water. It uses the ElectroSafe dielectric liquid coolant, an odorless, non-toxic, single-phase coolant which is both electrically and chemically inert and has 1,200 times the heat capacity of air. This higher heat capacity means that servers with high heat densities can be cooled more effectively, reducing cooling energy costs up to 95%.

“Liquid immersion cooling is increasingly becoming an attractive option for many data centre and colocation facilities, as it not only supports high-compute environments but also promises improved efficiencies, sustainability and reliability compared to traditional cooling solutions,” said Dhruv Varma, vice president of Business Development, APAC at GRC.

“Demand for a wide range of compute-intensive applications, including faster streaming platforms for both video and gaming, requires even more latency-free computing power,” said Chee Hoe Ling, vice president for Infrastructure Solutions, Vertiv Asia. “With Liebert VIC, our customers can meet their high density objectives and rely on this highly efficient thermal solution option to cost-effectively deploy high performance computing options to their customers.”

The liquid cooling technology used by Liebert VIC reduces environmental disturbances such as moisture, dust and poor air quality. In addition, use of warm water cooling enables a highly efficient and low operating cost solution. The Liebert VIC can be deployed in any location as it is less dependent on geographical climate. Its modular design enables it to be deployed quickly within weeks, minimising the need for data centre space construction or renovations.

For more information on the Liebert VIC and Vertiv’s full portfolio of thermal management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

© Scoop Media

