Nexia Appoints New Audit Partner As The Brand Continues To Grow

Nexia New Zealand is delighted to announce that Nathan Breckell has become a partner of its Christchurch office effective from 1 April 2021. He becomes the firm’s ninth Christchurch-based partner.

Nathan Breckell

Nathan joined Nexia New Zealand in November 2019 as Audit Director, having previously worked at a top global accountancy firm. He has extensive audit experience gained both locally and internationally, and an in-depth understanding of best practice controls, international financial reporting standards (IFRS), and international public sector accounting standards (IPSAS).

Amy Murdoch, CEO, said: “We congratulate Nathan on his appointment as partner. Our audit division has experienced significant growth during the last 15 months in a very competitive market, and this has been a direct result of Nathan’s drive and dedication.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nathan added: “I am excited and privileged to take on this leadership position. As a new partner, I am looking forward to strategically growing our team of talented professionals and further developing our audit division, all with the end goal of better client service.”

Nexia New Zealand was established in 2016 following the merger of two well respected firms, Marriotts and HFK. Today it has grown to be a leading accounting and business advisory provider, with a full service offering and a national presence. It is also a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms worldwide.

Auckland firm Hayes Knight recently joined the Nexia network and from today, it has rebranded to Nexia New Zealand. While the Auckland and Christchurch firms remain independently operated, they now have a combined team of 130 professionals. This enables Nexia to offer a broader range of services to clients across New Zealand under a single brand.

About Nexia New Zealand

At Nexia New Zealand, we offer the full range of advisory, accounting, audit and tax services. Our independently operated firms in Auckland and Christchurch have a combined team of 130 professionals, and we work with clients across the country. Nexia New Zealand is a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms worldwide. www.nexia.co.nz

About Nexia International

Nexia is a leading, global network of independent accounting and consulting firms. Nexia is currently represented in 128 countries and has 752 offices throughout the world. When you choose a Nexia firm, you get a more responsive, more personal, partner-led service, across the world. Nexia is a highly active network that drives quality and facilitates collaboration to enable its member firms to provide effective local and global solutions. Nexia member firms deliver a partner-led service to clients which ensures continuity, expertise and a deep understanding of the client’s business. They are characterised by people who have an entrepreneurial spirit and who can relate closely to SME and owner-managed businesses. Nexia firms are focused on supporting local businesses as they grow and through the Nexia network, they can also help their clients confidently venture into new international markets. www.nexia.com

