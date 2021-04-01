Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nexia Appoints New Audit Partner As The Brand Continues To Grow

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: Nexia New Zealand

Nexia New Zealand is delighted to announce that Nathan Breckell has become a partner of its Christchurch office effective from 1 April 2021. He becomes the firm’s ninth Christchurch-based partner.

Nathan Breckell

Nathan joined Nexia New Zealand in November 2019 as Audit Director, having previously worked at a top global accountancy firm. He has extensive audit experience gained both locally and internationally, and an in-depth understanding of best practice controls, international financial reporting standards (IFRS), and international public sector accounting standards (IPSAS).

Amy Murdoch, CEO, said: “We congratulate Nathan on his appointment as partner. Our audit division has experienced significant growth during the last 15 months in a very competitive market, and this has been a direct result of Nathan’s drive and dedication.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nathan added: “I am excited and privileged to take on this leadership position. As a new partner, I am looking forward to strategically growing our team of talented professionals and further developing our audit division, all with the end goal of better client service.”

Nexia New Zealand was established in 2016 following the merger of two well respected firms, Marriotts and HFK. Today it has grown to be a leading accounting and business advisory provider, with a full service offering and a national presence. It is also a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms worldwide.

Auckland firm Hayes Knight recently joined the Nexia network and from today, it has rebranded to Nexia New Zealand. While the Auckland and Christchurch firms remain independently operated, they now have a combined team of 130 professionals. This enables Nexia to offer a broader range of services to clients across New Zealand under a single brand.

About Nexia New Zealand

At Nexia New Zealand, we offer the full range of advisory, accounting, audit and tax services. Our independently operated firms in Auckland and Christchurch have a combined team of 130 professionals, and we work with clients across the country. Nexia New Zealand is a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms worldwide. www.nexia.co.nz

About Nexia International

Nexia is a leading, global network of independent accounting and consulting firms. Nexia is currently represented in 128 countries and has 752 offices throughout the world. When you choose a Nexia firm, you get a more responsive, more personal, partner-led service, across the world. Nexia is a highly active network that drives quality and facilitates collaboration to enable its member firms to provide effective local and global solutions. Nexia member firms deliver a partner-led service to clients which ensures continuity, expertise and a deep understanding of the client’s business. They are characterised by people who have an entrepreneurial spirit and who can relate closely to SME and owner-managed businesses. Nexia firms are focused on supporting local businesses as they grow and through the Nexia network, they can also help their clients confidently venture into new international markets. www.nexia.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nexia New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 