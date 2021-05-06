Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ & Tony Alexander Real Estate Survey: Wait And See For Many

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 5:12 am
Press Release: REINZ

This is our second survey undertaken since the government announced changes in housing policies on March 23. Of greatest significance in the announcement was the immediate removal of ability to deduct interest expenses from income for new buyers of existing property, and a phase in of the same deduction removal over four years for current property owners. New purchases of newly built properties will retain the deduction along with a five-year brightline test for application of capital gains tax, as opposed to an extension to ten years for new buyers of existing properties.

There has been considerable discussion about the impact of the changes on rents and availability of rental property. We cannot gauge such developments in our survey and in fact it may be a long time before the true impact becomes clear given the four-year phase-in period. But we can nonetheless gain coalface insights into how things are changing and in that regard every indicator we monitor has pulled back this month.

Of particular significance may be the reduction in the gross proportion of real estate agents saying that they are seeing FOMO (fear of missing out) on the part of buyers to 49% from levels above 90% over November to February, 90% in March, and 76% last month.

A net 63% of agents say that they are seeing fewer investors in the market and a net 8% fewer first home buyers. And it looks like the pace of prices growth is slowing with only a net 30% of agents reporting that in their area prices appear to be rising. This reading was 56% last month and 88% in February and is the lowest reading since June.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 