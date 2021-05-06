Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Target Industry Support And Vulnerable Communities Fund, A Plan For Future Exactly What Industry Needs

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Immediate support for the worse-hit tourist communities, mixed with a plan for long-term sustainability is exactly what the hospitality and tourism sector needs, says Hospitality New Zealand.

Chief Executive Julie White says the Government’s Tourism Communities Plan does the right thing by taking a regional, sector and business approach, the COVID impact has been felt across the country however, some regions have been impacted more than others.

“Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District and Kaikōura are exactly where our members have been hit hardest, and continue to be so, by the fall in incoming tourist numbers.

“Many of them are on their knees, so this is very welcome news.

“This will give them time to rebuild as confidence grows from the opening of the bubble with Australia and as the winter season kicks in.

“The support announced for the wider industry that includes support for Regional Tourism Organisations, Inbound Tour Operators, Maori tourism, the Department of Conservation and local councils is also timely because they feed directly into the hospitality sector across the country.

“The formation of a Tourism Industry Transformation Plan, combining the skill and know-how of the industry with government to plan for the future, is a positive move, and is not before time.

“We need a sustainable model that will help guard against the devastation of the past year as we move to a new normal of fewer tourists, and this could be the way to do it.

“We do need to re-think industry standards, but there are concerns around compliance costs, we look forward to working in partnership with the Government on these standards and the rollout.

“The additional $26mil Regional Tourism Organisation funding is especially welcomed, the industry-led, cofounded industry-local government initiative launch of today’s EAT DRINK PLAY 10-day festival in Wellington is a great example of how the previously allocated COVID recovery fund is assisting local recovery socially and economically.”

“A sustainable focus is vital if the industry is to build back stronger than ever, and today’s announcement takes us closer to that.”

“Hospitality NZ looks forward to working with the wider industry and Government on the plan to build a stronger future tourism in New Zealand.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 