Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Civil Contractors Conference Expected To Be Biggest Yet

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Civil Contractors NZ

Registrations for New Zealand’s civil contracting event of the year opened this week, and conference hosts Civil Contractors NZ are promising an exciting programme packed full of expert speakers, masterclasses and networking opportunities as well as an expo floor packed with the latest civil construction equipment and technology.

More than 600 people are expected to attend The Contractors Conference 2021 in Wellington on 29-30 July to make new connections and keep up with developments and trends affecting the civil construction industry.

“This premier event is the perfect opportunity for civil contractors to hear from some of our country’s key decision-makers and find the networks, knowledge and equipment they need to get the job done,” says Civil Contractors NZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock.

A trio of masterclasses on leadership for young professionals, business succession plans and meeting client expectations under new broader procurement outcomes will be one of the highlights of this year’s conference, which is being held at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa on Wellington’s waterfront.

“These will be three interactive sessions to give young professionals, business owners and leaders the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed,” Mr Silcock says.

Former All Black Piri Weepu and equity and human rights advocate Vanisha Dhiru are guest speakers at the event.

Mr Weepu will speak about the challenges of being ‘Mr Fixit’ and how we can nurture leaders in a high-performance culture, while Ms Dhiru will provide a thought-provoking session on the expectations, honour and burden of representing a minority.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Grant Robertson and National leader Judith Collins will also be at the event to give political insight and comment, and there will also be panel discussions on pivotal industry issues from the client and contractor perspectives.

Social highlights include the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards Dinner and Brian Perry Civil ‘Stars of Moving Pictures’ Themed Dinner.

After the conference, on 31 July, there will be an optional tour of some of Wellington’s civil construction projects.

The first CCNZ conferences were held in Wellington in the mid-1940s for contractors to meet and discuss issues of pivotal importance to the industry. More than 75 years on, the conference remains the peak event for civil contractors.

To register for the conference, visit The Contractors Conference website at www.concon.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Civil Contractors NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 