Vertiv Announces New Upgrades To Industry-Leading Micro Data Centre Solutions For Edge Applications

Monday, 24 May 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Vertiv

Vertiv Announces New Upgrades to Industry-Leading Micro Data Centre Solutions for Edge Applications in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand

New variants of the Vertiv SmartRow and Vertiv SmartCabinet are now available with more powerful and efficient features

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled latest upgrades to its micro data centre solution portfolio for edge applications: the Vertiv SmartRow2 and the Vertiv SmartCabinet 2-ECO. These solutions are now available throughout Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Vertiv SmartRow2 builds on the previous iterations of the Vertiv SmartRow Plus micro data centre solution, providing additional intelligent features to allow for more efficient management of IT applications at the edge. It has a more advanced built-in IT management solution with the Liebert RDU501, plus an intelligent door lighting system that easily alerts IT managers of issues like high temperatures.

The Vertiv SmartRow 2 has a fully-enclosed design that can be configured for cold aisle or hot aisle containment. Contained airflow provides greater cooling effectiveness for IT equipment while DC inverter compressor technology reduces compressor cycling and component wear, while providing efficient cooling to all components within the rack.

Meanwhile, the SmartCabinet 2-ECO is a fully-integrated, self-contained micro data centre that combines power, cooling, containment, and monitoring in a compact design. Unlike its earlier variants, the SmartCabinet 2-ECO adds an ECO Fan module that, when activated, can intelligently leverage cooler ambient air in a comfort cooled space to cool down the IT equipment during office hours, and automatically switch to air-conditioning mode if ambient temperature rises after office hours.

The ECO Fan also functions intelligently, providing emergency ventilation in the event of overheating or a cooling unit failure.

The integrated cooling unit also has a built-in cooling coil and condenser that provide variable cooling capacity directly to the IT equipment. This is ideal for locations that have space restrictions, particularly in areas where there are no provisions to set up an outdoor condenser. The built-in air inlet also allows ambient air to flow through the containment, for optimal cooling directly to the IT equipment.

The SmartCabinet 2-ECO comes in two designs: steel door and glass door, selectable based on the customer’s security requirements. The integrated electronic door lock system also adds security to the equipment, which can be unlocked using a physical key or remotely through a web interface.

“As edge applications are increasing, there is a need for standardised, fully-integrated solutions that can be deployed virtually anywhere. The SmartRow 2 and the SmartCabinet 2-ECO address new customer challenges, such as space and cooling restrictions and security,” said Andy Liu, director for IT and edge infrastructure solutions at Vertiv Asia. “These are ideal for our customers in the government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and transportation industries.”

For more information on Vertiv’s integrated solutions and other solutions for the edge, visit Vertiv.com/WhatsYourEdgeAsia.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

