Globally Acclaimed Trades Entrepreneur Appointed To Tradify Board

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Tradify

A New Zealand trades entrepreneur who achieved global acclaim for her UK-based business has joined the board of fast-growing job management software company Tradify.

Anne Timpany, who was recognised as one of the UK’s top female entrepreneurs for 2020 will bring invaluable experience and depth of knowledge about trades businesses to the Tradify team, says CEO Michael Steckler.

Anne Timpany

Tradify offers a unique, end-to-end job management app designed especially for trades businesses that simplifies customer enquiry management, quote creation, job scheduling, job management, invoicing and payments. The company’s mission is to help tradespeople reduce their admin time and get their nights and weekends back.

Timpany spent the last 16 years in the UK during which time she co-founded and built-up a large-scale trades business in London. During that time she received recognition for her business achievements, including winning the prestigious National NatWest Everywoman Award in 2017, being named in the 2018 Great British Entrepreneur Awards and making F:Entrepreneur’s list of top female entrepreneurs. She is also a Freeman of the City of London and was a Liveryman in the Worshipful Company of Plumbers, one of London’s oldest liveries.

Steckler says Tradify connected with Anne via Kea, an organisation that connects Kiwis located throughout the world to help New Zealand businesses grow.

“We had begun a search for a board member that had experience in the trades as well as the ability to hold an innate understanding of our customers and their challenges,” he says.

“Her understanding of how a trades business is run will really help to ensure we are building the best product for our customers’ needs.”

Timpany says she wanted to get involved with Tradify because she was impressed with how Tradify is reducing admin pain and making life easier for tens of thousands of tradies with their job management app, something she can really appreciate based on her experience building and growing her own plumbing business. She is also excited about Tradify’s future growth opportunities.

“I have a real passion for trade businesses so this is a great opportunity for me to help Tradify make an even bigger difference for more trade business owners. I’ve been really impressed with the Tradify app and the passion the team has for helping tradies, plus the immense opportunity Tradify has for continued growth.”

Steckler says Tradify’s mission is to help tradies make a life, not just a living, and that Timpany’s experience and appointment will help them turn this philosophy into reality for even more trades business owners.

“Anne has lived and breathed the trade business experience and can help us to do that on a large scale with thousands of trades businesses across the world via our platform,” he says.

