Is Artificial Grass The Solution To Water Shortages?

Friday, 4 June 2021, 5:14 am
Press Release: Smartgrass

It’s well-known that Auckland has serious issues with water shortages. In 2020, the area had far less rainfall than usual, which has had a significant impact on the water supply. As of April 2020, the volume of water stored in the dams went below 50% - the first time it’s been that low in over 25 years. It’s climbed back up slowly in the past year, but there is still not as much as usual.

To preserve water, there are now water restrictions in place for Auckland until August or potentially longer if necessary. While residents are now allowed to use garden hoses as long as they are fitted with trigger nozzles, they still cannot use sprinklers or drip hoses to automatically water lawns and gardens.

As a result of the restrictions, the lawns of many houses in the region are starting to look sparse and dry. That’s why many people are now noticing more properties are using artificial grass in Auckland. Fake grass stays green all year round, without the need for watering. It’s an ideal solution for those who want to reduce water use and still have a lush looking lawn.

Another water-saving measure Aucklanders are taking is saving water from doing the dishes or showering. Residents are using this water, known as ‘grey water’, to spread on their gardens or lawns.

Meanwhile, there has been a plan created to speed up the process of accessing additional water sources, which will come at the cost of $224 million. New sources will include the Waikato River, which may deliver up to an extra 50 million litres each day. In the meantime, Aucklanders have already significantly reduced their water use through reusing water, reducing shower times, and not watering their lawns.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

