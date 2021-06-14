Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards And Westpac To Part Company

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

After more than 10 years as a National sponsor of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA), Westpac NZ has decided to not continue as a national sponsor of the Awards programme.

The annual Awards are a celebration of New Zealand’s hard-working and innovative dairy farmers, bringing together people from across the country at all levels of the industry.

The Awards are comprised of 11 regional programmes which consist of several regional events and two rounds of judging, each culminating in a regional awards dinner. Winners from each region then go on to the National Awards.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon said current national sponsor Westpac NZ leaving is a bit like losing a family member.

“The NZDIA is a family of volunteers and sponsors with a deep, connected history,” he said.

“Westpac have worked closely on regional committees as treasurers or judges, and are part of the National judging teams, which has created long-lasting deep relationships with the rising stars of the dairy industry.”

“We would like to sincerely thank Westpac for their dedication and support over the years and will be sad to see them go at the end of June.”

“On a personal note, I would like to thank Andrew Hill, Senior Manager Risk and Strategy – Agribusiness and Sponsorship Manager Toni Kane for their help in delivering the substantial input Westpac had to the Awards programme,” said Robin.

Westpac NZ Sponsorship Lead Todd Johnstone thanked the Awards organisers for their 15 years of support and wished them all the best for the future.

“New Zealand has the best dairy farmers in the world. These awards play an important role in showcasing the hard graft, leadership and innovation of those farmers and we’re proud to have played a part in their ongoing success,” Mr Johnstone said.

“We’re always looking for ways to support rural communities and will continue our strong presence through our sponsorship of the rescue helicopters and the NZ Rural Games.”

