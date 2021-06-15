Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Carrfields Appoints Two New Directors To Board

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 5:12 am
Press Release: Carrfields

Lain Jager and Ken Forrest have been appointed to the board of Carrfields Ltd as independent directors.

Lain Jager is a highly experienced professional in New Zealand primary industries with vast experience in the food and fibre sector, including a long tenure as CEO of kiwifruit marketer Zespri from 2008 to 2017.

His appointment is in line with Carrfields’ strategy to boost investment into its food and fibre divisions, says Craig Carr, managing director of Carrfields Ltd.

“Lain’s appointment as a director of Carrfields is tremendously exciting. We are now at a critical time for New Zealand’s primary sector, with our country poised to become a leading innovator in food and natural fibre production which will help address some of the biggest issues facing the world,” he says.

“Having Lain’s expertise on the board will be of great benefit in fulfilling Carrfields’ strategy to increase our investment into food and natural fibre innovation.”

Lain has a demonstrated history of delivering value in the food industry. During his tenure at Zespri, the company grew strongly through the impact and recovery from the bacterial vine disease Psa, grower returns doubled and the share price grew from $1 to $8.

Following his nine years at Zespri, Lain has more recently been involved in a range of investment projects in tourism and agribusiness, as well as serving as a director on several boards. He was also the chairman of the Primary Sector Council, a government organisation which produced the Fit for a Better World Report focused on the New Zealand food and fibre sector during its two years of operation.

Ken Forrest, a Chartered Accountant, is an experienced director, senior executive and leader with experience in construction, wholesale/distribution, agribusiness, engineering and several other sectors.

He is skilled in strategic and operational planning, with experience in many areas including risk management, systems improvement, corporate transformations/turnarounds and technology.

Ken has served as Chief Financial Officer for Carrfields on a contract basis since mid 2019, following 18 years at Arrow International, where he held positions including CEO and Group CFO.

His broad corporate experience and expertise in strategic operational oversight will be a great asset to the Carrfields board, says Mr Carr.

“We are delighted to welcome Ken to the board. His vast experience in corporate management and operations will be invaluable to our company as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. His two years contracting to Carrfields also gives him first-hand knowledge of our businesses, meaning he will be able to hit the ground running. We look forward to his contribution.”

